Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their Engagement

Bachelor Nation fan favorites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have broken up, according to a post on Tartick's Instagram account.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," Tartick wrote.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," he added. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts."

Bristowe shared the same post to her own Instagram account, adding in her Stories that "If someone could say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that," adding that she plans to take a social media break.

According to a Bristowe source, the former couple recently called off their engagement with Tartick no longer living in their Nashville home.

Tensions apparently began to rise in their relationship after they couldn't agree on future plans — including wedding planning and starting a family.

"They are still figuring out how to divide up their lives. This split is pretty recent," says the source. "It has been really hard on both of them because they still care about one another."

Rumors of the couple's breakup have been circulating on social media after photos were deleted from both of their Instagram accounts. Bristowe also shared a series of posts on Aug. 1 in an attempt to address the speculation in a since-deleted post, asking fans to "have a f---ing heart."

"I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven't even been able to process things for myself," the Bachelorette star wrote. "Have a f---ing heart. You're scaring me with your comments and demands. I'm almost worried about YOU."

Bristowe also shared the lyrics to her 2020 single "If I'm Being Honest," which describe a treacherous relationship.

"Just 'cause I'm an open book / Don't mean you get the whole story. And if I'm being honest / I'm not always as tough as I seem," read the song's lyrics. "And I can have my moments / But words can get the best of me / And the words that I say to myself / Are the ones that hit the hardest."

The exes, who got engaged in May 2021, also recently sparked questions about their relationship when they spent time apart in July. Bristowe shared photos via Instagram of herself taking a beach vacation without her then-fiancé. She also shared a crying selfie, writing, "Just know that the highlights are mostly posted about. You're not alone in your struggles."

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in late 2018 after she ended her engagement to her season's winner Shawn Booth. Meanwhile, Tartick was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

The Messenger has attempted to reach out to reps for Bristowe and Tartick for comment.