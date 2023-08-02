K-Pop Girl Group NewJeans Upsets ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack on Album Chart

Barbie may be No. 1 at the box-office, but its star-studded soundtrack was upset for the top spot on the album chart by NewJeans, an all-girl K-pop group, according to Billboard.

Despite songs by such heavy hitters as Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and others, the Barbie soundtrack debuted at No. 2 with equivalent sales of 126,000, according to Luminate, as reported by Billboard.

Edging it out in the top spot is NewJeans’ 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ with equivalent sales of 126,500, with album sales accounting for 101,500 units of that tally. The release was available in several different collectible CD packages, with special covers highlighting different members of the group.



NewJeans is a five-piece from Seoul, South Korea. It has ties to Big Hit Entertainment, the same company responsible for the success of BTS. The group was formed after series of international auditions before the lineup was finalized with five young women who go by their first names only – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

BTS helped spark early interest in the group by featuring cameos from Hanni and Minji in their 2021 music video “Permission to Dance.” The group’s self-titled debut album topped the charts in Korea.

Rounding out the top spots on the Billboard 200 are Morgan Wallen’s former chart-topper, One Thing at a Time, which drops from No. 2 to No. 3; while Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) drops to No. 4 after two weeks at the top.

Also debuting this week is the latest release from rockers Greta Van Fleet, who bow at No. 8 with Starcatcher.