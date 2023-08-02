K-Pop Girl Group NewJeans Upsets ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack on Album Chart - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

K-Pop Girl Group NewJeans Upsets ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack on Album Chart

The movie's star-studded soundtrack was upset for the top spot on the album chart by a five-piece all-girl group from Seoul

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
NewJeans attend the ‘LEVI’s 150 Years of The 501 Jeans’ event on May 20, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Barbie may be No. 1 at the box-office, but its star-studded soundtrack was upset for the top spot on the album chart by NewJeans, an all-girl K-pop group, according to Billboard.

Despite songs by such heavy hitters as Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and others, the Barbie soundtrack debuted at No. 2 with equivalent sales of 126,000, according to Luminate, as reported by Billboard.

Edging it out in the top spot is NewJeans’ 2nd EP ‘Get Up’ with equivalent sales of 126,500, with album sales accounting for 101,500 units of that tally. The release was available in several different collectible CD packages, with special covers highlighting different members of the group.

NewJeans is a five-piece from Seoul, South Korea. It has ties to Big Hit Entertainment, the same company responsible for the success of BTS. The group was formed after series of international auditions before the lineup was finalized with five young women who go by their first names only – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

BTS helped spark early interest in the group by featuring cameos from Hanni and Minji in their 2021 music video “Permission to Dance.” The group’s self-titled debut album topped the charts in Korea.

Read More

Rounding out the top spots on the Billboard 200 are Morgan Wallen’s former chart-topper, One Thing at a Time, which drops from No. 2 to No. 3; while Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) drops to No. 4 after two weeks at the top.

Also debuting this week is the latest release from rockers Greta Van Fleet, who bow at No. 8 with Starcatcher.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.