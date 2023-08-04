Justin Trudeau Reacts to Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his thoughts on the news that Taylor Swift is bringing her The Eras Tour to Canada. On Thursday, Swift confirmed an extension of her North America leg, which is set for the fall of 2024.
"We’re ready for it," Trudeau said on X (which Twitter was recently renamed to). His comment is a play off of Swift's song "...Ready For It?" which has the lyric: "Are you ready for it?"
Clearly, Canada is. Trudeau, who made a pun-filled plea to Swift in July, wasn't the only politician lobbying for the Canadians stops.
- Justin Trudeau Makes Pun-Filled Plea for Taylor Swift to Bring Tour to Canada: ‘Don’t Make It Another Cruel Summer’
- Toronto Tourism Group ‘Thrilled’ to Host Taylor Swift for 2024 Eras Tour Dates (Exclusive)
- Taylor Swift Finally Heading to Canada During 15 Added Eras Tour Dates
- Lawmaker’s ‘Official’ Grievance Criticizes Taylor Swift for Not Coming to Canada
- Inside the Booming Market for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Confetti
Matt Jeneroux, Canadian politician who filed a tongue-in-cheek Parliamentary grievance in June regarding the lack of Canadian dates, shared his response to the news with The Messenger:
"It's official. 1/1 in Grievance Letter writing.
Great news! I hope to see more Canadian dates announced soon as we know the economic benefits this tour has brought to the cities she’s played in throughout the Eras tour.
Thank you to all the Swifties who have reached out to support."
Jeneroux signed the letter, "Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament (Dad-of-the-Year)," a reference to the fact that his two teenage daughters are Swifties.
Jeneroux made headlines back in June when he filed his initial grievance letter with with Parliament, aiming to encourage Swift to take the Eras Tour to Canada. "It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," he wrote. "Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider."
For his part, Trudeau wrote in July: "It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment