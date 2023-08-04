Justin Trudeau Reacts to Taylor Swift Eras Tour Coming to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his thoughts on the news that Taylor Swift is bringing her The Eras Tour to Canada. On Thursday, Swift confirmed an extension of her North America leg, which is set for the fall of 2024.

"We’re ready for it," Trudeau said on X (which Twitter was recently renamed to). His comment is a play off of Swift's song "...Ready For It?" which has the lyric: "Are you ready for it?"

Clearly, Canada is. Trudeau, who made a pun-filled plea to Swift in July, wasn't the only politician lobbying for the Canadians stops.

Matt Jeneroux, Canadian politician who filed a tongue-in-cheek Parliamentary grievance in June regarding the lack of Canadian dates, shared his response to the news with The Messenger:

"It's official. 1/1 in Grievance Letter writing.

Great news! I hope to see more Canadian dates announced soon as we know the economic benefits this tour has brought to the cities she’s played in throughout the Eras tour.

Thank you to all the Swifties who have reached out to support."

Jeneroux signed the letter, "Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament (Dad-of-the-Year)," a reference to the fact that his two teenage daughters are Swifties.

Jeneroux made headlines back in June when he filed his initial grievance letter with with Parliament, aiming to encourage Swift to take the Eras Tour to Canada. "It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which includes stops throughout Asia and Europe," he wrote. "Similar to what’s being considered in Australia, I would like to file an official grievance within Parliament on behalf of all Swifties in Canada for her and her team to reconsider."

For his part, Trudeau wrote in July: "It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."