Justin Timberlake Teases New Music With Coco Jones

Justin Timberlake took to social media on Thursday to tease new music with Coco Jones, a few days after the R&B star revealed that Timberlake is the mystery guest featured on her new remix for her hit song “ICU.”

The track was officially released just after midnight ET Friday.

In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Timberlake wrote, “Just a couple of Tennessee kids @TheRealCocoJ,” along with a 14-second clip of the new slow jam.

Timberlake also posted a screenshot of himself FaceTiming with Jones, who was named Best New Artist at this year's BET Awards. The R&B singer has her hand and long fingernails covering her mouth while Timberlake grins in the background.

Jones revealed Timberlake’s involvement in a red carpet interview Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight at the ESPY Awards.

“I have a very very amazing, talented guy featured on the song,” she said. “Justin Timberlake is actually on the the ‘ICU’ remix! It was so amazing watching him just be a creative. We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [“ICU”] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

Jones started teasing the remix on Monday in a post on Twtter that featured a crying emoji, a picture of a river, a picture of Disney characters and a collage of ‘90s boy bands.