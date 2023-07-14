Justin Timberlake Teases New Music With Coco Jones

Justin Timberlake took to social media on Thursday to tease new music with Coco Jones, a few days after the R&B star revealed that Timberlake is the mystery guest featured on her new remix for her hit song “ICU.”
The track was officially released just after midnight ET Friday.
In posts on Instagram and Twitter, Timberlake wrote, “Just a couple of Tennessee kids @TheRealCocoJ,” along with a 14-second clip of the new slow jam.
- Janet Jackson Mourns Death of Music Director, Daniel Jones
- EXCLUSIVE: Sara Bareilles Teases New Musical Project in Its ‘Beginning Stages’
- Coco Lee, ‘Mulan’ Voice Actress and Singer, Mourned by Fans and Family at Funeral
- Chinese-American Singer-Songwriter Coco Lee Dead at 48
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)
Timberlake also posted a screenshot of himself FaceTiming with Jones, who was named Best New Artist at this year's BET Awards. The R&B singer has her hand and long fingernails covering her mouth while Timberlake grins in the background.
Jones revealed Timberlake’s involvement in a red carpet interview Wednesday with Entertainment Tonight at the ESPY Awards.
“I have a very very amazing, talented guy featured on the song,” she said. “Justin Timberlake is actually on the the ‘ICU’ remix! It was so amazing watching him just be a creative. We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [“ICU”] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”
Jones started teasing the remix on Monday in a post on Twtter that featured a crying emoji, a picture of a river, a picture of Disney characters and a collage of ‘90s boy bands.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment