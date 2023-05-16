Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Are Already Married

Justin Long is just that into Kate Bosworth.

On the May 9 episode of his podcast Life Is Short, the actor revealed his new status as a husband while recalling his time in Bulgaria, where he filmed the movie Barbarian alongside Bosworth.

"I was there while I was really falling in love with my now-wife," he told guest Kyra Sedgwick. "She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with set visits. I like to separate the relationship. But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Long added, "It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

As for Bosworth, she also raised eyebrows when she showed a glimpse of her apparent wedding band, worn with her engagement ring, during an Amazon Live video with Long on May 15.

The Messenger has reached out to Long and Bosworth's reps for comment but has not yet heard back.

The couple first met two years ago on the set of their film, House of Darkness. According to Bosworth, the pair became really good friends before it evolved into something more.

"I'm so happy," Bosworth told Access Hollywood May 12 when celebrating the launch of her fashion collaboration with Roxy. "I wake up every day with the biggest smile on my face. He's just the funniest, best person."

The feeling appears to be mutual. When confirming his engagement to Bosworth in April, Long described the impact she has had on his life.

"I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep," he wrote on Instagram. "I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."