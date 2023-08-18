Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Manager Scooter Braun - The Messenger
Justin Bieber Denies Splitting From Manager Scooter Braun

Representatives for all parties involved denied the breakup reports to The Messenger

Taylor Henderson
Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber attend YouTube Originals “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiere at Regency Bruin Theater on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, California.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Despite swirling rumors that pop star Justin Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun have "not spoken in months" and parted ways professionally, The Messenger can confirm per a source that "the Puck report is not true and Justin and Scooter are still working together."

In fact, representatives for all parties denied the report to The Messenger.

Earlier on Friday, reports began circulating that alleged Bieber dropped his manager of 17 years in an overhaul of changes, citing the selling of his masters, last year's cancelation of the Justice World Tour and more.

The 42-year-old music industry powerhouse discovered Bieber in 2007 and has worked with the "Yummy" singer ever since.

In addition to his professional career, Braun is widely known for his public feud with Taylor Swift. The music executive purchased her masters in 2019, to Swift's chagrin, and the "Karma" singer expressed her displeasure with the music dealings on social media.

Braun has also managed acts such as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Dicky and The Kid Laroi, among many others.

