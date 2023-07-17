U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is ready to solve crimes again in a new Justified story. Still, you didn't have to watch the original series to join Raylan on his new adventure in Justified: City Primeval. While the shows share a protagonist, City Primeval is adapted from an unrelated Elmore Leonard novel; producers weaved the gun-slinging U.S. Marshall into the story.

City Primeval picks up 12 years after the events of Justified, with Raylan having to make an unexpected pitstop in Detroit after running into some trouble while on a road trip with his 15-year old daughter, Willa (Vivian Olyphant, who is Timothy Olyphant daughter in real life). Raylan's stint in the motor city is extended when that trouble forces him to cross paths with sociopath Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook).

"It gives us a completely standalone journey," said series star Vondie Curtis Hall, who plays Sweety, a local bar owner with a dark history in the new series. "You don't need to know anything about Justified, the earlier version, to enjoy this. It's a really different show, with Timothy Olyphant still playing Raylan. That's the cool thing. You take this Elmore Leonard universe in Detroit with these characters, and you drop him right in the middle of it with his cowboy hat."

Aside from Clement, Raylan also has to contend with Clement's wily girlfriend, Sandy (Adelaide Clemens), and his defense attorney, Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis). Neither of the women makes it easy for Raylan to put Clement behind bars and return to his father-daughter bonding time. However, Adelaide said the carryover behind the scenes from the original series to Justified: City Primeval made it a joy to come to work every day.

"The benefit of our show is we had this incredibly well-oiled machine. One of the hardest things when you're starting, especially with a limited series, is you're bringing together a whole bunch of new creatives and a new cinematographer, a new showrunner, a new director and new actors — people who have never worked together before. So it takes a little while to kind of find a rhythm," Clemens explained. "Jumping into it was, like I said, a well-oiled machine. They all know each other. They know each other's tastes. They trust each other. It was a gift working on this production...I think it's for everyone, for fans of the show and then people who have never seen the show."

Meanwhile, Ellis teased that old and new fans should tune in for the top-notch acting performances she witnessed from her co-stars.

"My experience working on this was working with some incredible actors. Boyd Holbrook just shines. I think he and Tim are dancers in their scenes. The audiences are going to love that," she gushed. "I think audiences are going to fall in love with Vondie Curtis Hall the way I did every time I did a scene with him. Unfortunately, I didn't work with the other women in the show, but I did Zooms, and even in those Zooms, the stellar work that I knew they were going to do on the day came through. I know the acting is tremendous, so if you don't know [Justified], come for that."

Olyphant has similar praise for Ellis, an Academy Award and two-time Emmy-nominated actress who spends most of the season going toe-to-toe with both Olyphant and Holbrook.

"Aunjanue Ellis was a joy to work with. That woman can act," Olyphant said. "I kind of marveled at her work. I felt very lucky to be acting across from her. That was a big win getting her on board. She has one of the most amazing performances of the year."

Fans of the original series can be ready to see the Raylan they know and love back in action. Meanwhile newcomers can get to know the rule-bending lawman in this fresh story, surrounded by all-new, challenging characters.

Justified: City Primeval premieres with the first two episodes on Tuesday, July 18 at 10/9c on FX with episodes available the next day on Hulu.