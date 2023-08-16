Warning: The following contains spoilers from Episode 6 of Justified: City Primeval, "Audios."

The stakes have been high in Justified: City Primeval since Clement (Boyd Holbrook) threatened Raylan's (Timothy Olyphant) daughter in Episode 2, but things have gotten personal. Raylan was closer than ever to arresting Clement in Episode 6, but the sociopath got the upper hand. Not only did he escape the cuffs, but it was Sweety (Vondie Curtis Hall) who ended up paying for it.

Sweety and Clement had been reluctant partners since Clement rolled back into town. Sweety was helping him use the book to extort money out of Detroit's wealthiest power players, but when Clement couldn't stop murdering their targets, Sweety decided to go rogue. Unfortunately, the hit he took out on Clement coincided with Clement getting detained by Raylan and the cops. The hitman chickened out, and Clement realized that Sweety must be involved with the setup.

"I think a part of him wanted to make some money as long as folks didn't get hurt," Vondie Curtis Hall said of Sweety's intentions, during an interview conducted last month before the actors' strike began. "I think there's a part of [Sweety] that's kind of like, 'Let me get a payday as well.' I think he was just arm-twisted into doing it, and I think it was kind of like, 'Yeah, I think maybe this might work. We'll do a few of these. I'll get some bank and then step away.'"

Sweety quickly realized that Clement couldn't hold his temper and stick to the "no one gets hurt" rule. Once Clement deduced that Sweety had a hand in setting him up, he rolled into the bar. The writing was on the wall, but Sweety held on until the very end of the tense encounter.

"That [scene] was an interesting kind of journey in that I think at the back of it, there was some hope, but I think he was resigned to the fact. He knows Clement. He knows that look in Clement's eye and he knows Clement's tweaky nature," Hall told The Messenger. "So you know, he knew it's probably not going to go well. But of course we're always looking for a way out. No one gives up. No one just goes into the sunset...Sweety was hopeful that maybe his gun was still behind the jukebox. Maybe there's a miracle that can happen. And then ultimately, it's like, 'F— it. And you and your music and everything about you.'"

There's no way to know if Clement would have somehow spared Sweety if the bar owner hadn't told him his music sucks, but that final insult put the nail in Sweety's coffin. Clement shot him in the heart and then set the bar on fire, torching Sweety's life's work. When asked if Sweety should have lied, Hall said that it's a decent idea but it wouldn't have made for great TV. If he could talk to Sweety, he would have tried to change his mind a lot earlier than the fatal bar scene.

"If I could go back and talk to Sweety, I'd ask him if he really wanted to take that shot and lean towards no," Hall revealed. "Ultimately, Clement would have probably burned out anyway without [Sweety]'s help. If I could talk to him, I'd tell him to ride it out and see what happens."

Unfortunately for Sweety and everyone who loved him, there's now another murder on Clement's hands and no way to bring him down for it.

Justified: City Primeval continues Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.