Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series premiere episodes of Justified: City Primeval, "City Primeval" and "The Oklahoma Wildman."

There is definitely a damsel in the Justified: City Primeval premiere, but it would be inaccurate to say she's in distress. The new limited series spinoff of the crime Western that ran from 2010 to 2015 on FX premiered its first two episodes on Tuesday night. It reintroduced us to Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) along with his new rival Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) and his partner in crime, Sandy Stanton (Adelaide Clemens).

"I saw the opportunity to play a role like Sandy. She's vain. She's sexy. She uses her sexuality as a currency," Clemens told The Messenger in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA union strike. "I've never been able to do that before. I was excited."

Sandy works at a local casino in Detroit and helps Clement find wealthy gamblers to con and rob, but now she's tied up in a double homicide with only more bloodshed on the horizon. In the first episode, Clement was supposed to rob Sandy's new rich boyfriend, but instead, a case of road rage led him to murder a judge and an undercover cop before discovering a notebook that gives him blackmail leverage over every major political figure in the city. In the second episode, Sandy is coerced into covering Clement's bloody tracks without knowing exactly what he's done.

The tension reaches a boiling point when Raylan and his Detroit P.D. partner come to Sandy's apartment to question her about her whereabouts the night before — and about whether she's involved with Clement — and Sandy has to think on her feet to protect Clement from something she doesn't fully understand.

"Sandy is treading water [in that scene]. She has no idea. She really doesn't know what happened the night before. The plan was that she was going to go to the racetrack or say she was at the racetrack with [the mark], and then Clem was going to follow them and get a bunch of money. It didn't happen, so she doesn't know [what Clem did instead]," Clemens revealed. "It was just a fun scene because that's when you see she hasn't quite figured out what mask she's putting on yet. The only decision she makes is an instinctive one to grab a fluffy fox bathrobe to make herself seem very vulnerable and pretend to be sick."

Sandy does eventually figure out that Clement has changed their plans and put a massive target on their backs, but at that point, she is already too involved to get out. Instead, she gets the fun job of trying to get rid of the murder weapon. Now she's an accomplice to whatever Clement gets up to next, and foreshadowing says it won't be pretty. But Sandy is going to stay because her heart is also involved.

"I think she totally loves him. It's important she believes she loves him," Clemens said. "They have a history and loyalty that is very important. She made a decision. She made a pact at some point that she would be loyal to Clement, and she's got a tattoo of his name on her wrist. What she doesn't understand is that his sociopathy is its own beast. It's almost like an emotionally abusive relationship…She has a lot of denial around how bad his mania is. She's telling all these lies to cope until a certain point."

Still, Clemens wouldn't describe Sandy as helpless, and that's what made her so fun to play.

"It's a balance of how much accountability she has. She's a person who grew up in the underbelly of Detroit. Obviously, she has a history with Mansell. They have a little ploy. She has a loyalty to him…In her world, she was taught this is OK. But I do think there was a parameter and there was a set of rules she decided to live by," Clemens explained. "She's not a sociopath…I think her biggest [tell] as a criminal is that she catches feelings. She cares about Mansell. She cares about Del. She cares about Sweety. Her best attribute is her downfall. She does have good intentions…She just has a little bit of denial or delusion around the world that she's living in."

Is Sandy going to figure her way out of that denial in time to help herself survive the war between Clement and Raylan, though?

Justified: City Primeval continues Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX. Episodes are available to stream Wednesdays on Hulu.