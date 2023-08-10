The world of The Challenge continues to grow as The Challenge: USA returns for its second season Thursday night on CBS. Few people have a better window into how much the franchise — which began as comparatively light-lift Real World vs. Road Rules cast competition on MTV in 1998 — has evolved and expanded since its earliest days than Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray Productions.

Pizzi started out as a producer on the first seven seasons of The Challenge before forming her own company, PB&J Television. She returned to the company in 2015 to executive-produce the series before being elevated to lead the entire production company responsible for the MTV franchise. Now she helps to oversee and execute on The Challenge's bold expansion into a cross-platform, international juggernaut that has finally reached broadcast at CBS.

During her absence from the series, she told The Messenger, "The show changed dramatically, yet the [production] schedule was the same. The schedule that I created for the show still existed."

Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim/Murray Productions. Courtesy of Schlosser Communications

Two of the most major modifications to the format that Pizzi found upon return were the show's graduation from a half-hour reality competition drama into a full hour, and the escalation of excitement and scale that producer Justin Booth brought (and continues to bring) to the arenas.

"Justin Booth took over the series and really dialed up the adrenaline and the competition," she said. "Even by Season 4 of the Challenge, we had expanded from just doing Real World against Road Rules, six and six, to really bringing in like 32 cast members from multiple seasons and sort of creating this massive game culture. So that sort of existed all the way through, but there were so many more people to play with. And I would even say now we have hundreds and hundreds of people that play in the game across all of the franchises."

Indeed, The Challenge: USA is quickly becoming something of a proving ground for veterans of fellow reality competition series, including The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor, as their winners and other cast members step up to see whether the mental, physical and social skills that got them through their last CBS series can translate to this show, as well — especially now that, in Season 2, they'll have to face off against legacy Challenge stars.

At the same time, The Challenge: USA is also testing the franchise's might in the competitive realm of broadcast TV.

"I do feel like this show has always delivered on a level that felt like a broadcast show," Pizzi said of the decision to bring this spinoff to prime time. "We've been really happy to be partners with MTV, but I think a lot of times, we look at all the very successful franchise formats, many of which are on CBS, such as Survivor and Big Brother and The Amazing Race. And I've always felt like The Challenge could sit beside those shows any day of the week in terms of the quality of the show and the size and scale. So, I have been really thrilled that it's been able to translate to broadcast so seamlessly because we've always worked so hard to put all the dollars on the screen."

Another benefit to partnering with CBS for the franchise, from a practical perspective, is the fact that the cast is pretty much built in.

"They have incredible casting teams, so we really have the benefit of looking at the people that already performed really well on their shows and being able to carry those over into The Challenge," Pizzi said. "It was really fun particularly for Challenge USA [Season 2] where we did bring in some that from our franchise series, but not more than there were the CBS players… So it really felt like they could all compete side-by-side without any sort of numbers domination."

The Challenge: USA is one of four location-specific spinoffs, joined by Australia, Argentina and U.K., all of which came to a head in 2023's The Challenge: World Championship. And fans who want to keep up with the various versions will need a Paramount+ subscription (which is also the only way to watch The Challenge: All Stars).

"I think [MTV] really saw a value in the IP, and knowing that it was performing everywhere that they put it, they decided to double down and create these spinoffs… And that was really exciting," Pizzi said. "It's been such a gift. I'm not gonna lie."

As The Challenge universe continues to grow, though, one thing that has not changed is its central host, T.J. Lavin. Before the pro BMX cyclist took over hosting duties in Season 11, the position was fluid. But after 28 seasons and so many spinoffs, Lavin is still the guy for The Challenge. Per Pizzi, his staying power in the franchise isn't just about the fact that he's good at the job; he also loves it and brings a level of joy that even the executives can appreciate.

T.J. Lavin in 'The Challenge: World Championship.' Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

"T.J. is so special. First of all, he's a wonderful person. He's just a real genuine human, so we enjoy spending time with him. But in addition to that, he's like the biggest cheerleader of the show. He has so much fun with the challenges. He has so much fun with the elimination," Pizzi said. "I usually only go out for the first two weeks of the show, but he'll literally call me after the eliminations and be like, 'Oh my God, you're never gonna believe what happened tonight!' Or after the challenge, he'd be like, 'It was such a great day.' He really lives the show. That's really what makes the difference because surely there are shows where there are hosts that return year after year because it's a job, but with T.J., I really feel like this is a part of his life. And he knows a lot of these cast members, and he roots for them. He has seen some of them over all these seasons like grow and win and lose and have heartache and heartbreak. So yeah, we're pretty lucky to have him."

As for the show that gave The Challenge its roots, The Real World, the future is less clear. After airing on MTV from its inception until 2017, the show moved to Facebook Watch for a new American season, as well as Mexico and Thailand-set seasons. In 2021, the show returned in reunion format at Paramount+ to give those fans who were nostalgic for the old days a chance to catch up with their favorites. However, they've since disappeared from the platform, and it's unclear where MTV's flagship reality series is headed next, if anywhere.

"It's always front of mind for Bunim/Murray, and we've had so many discussions with MTV about it, too," Pizzi clarified. "I think it's just kind of finding the right timing. Because The Challenge really allows us to bring in so many fan-favorites — we notice the way our audience really does love seeing all these returning characters — and it's actually more difficult to launch a brand new cast into a show. It doesn't mean that we wouldn't do it, it just means that what we find is that there's such a hunger to continue to follow all these storylines that a lot of our audience has been following for decades. So we're just finding so much success in The Challenge world that The Real World hasn't been front and center."

Don't give up hope, though: "Obviously, it's a core show for MTV," Pizzi said. "I think at the right time, maybe it will have a second life."

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will premiere in two parts. The first episode airs Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10/9c, and the second part follows on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9/8c on CBS. The season will then air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, for the first three weeks before moving to Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.