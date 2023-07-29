Julie Chen Moonves Suggests Her Son Should Host ‘Big Brother 50’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Julie Chen Moonves Suggests Her Son Should Host ‘Big Brother 50’

If 'Big Brother' makes to another big milestone, the host hopes to keep hosting in the family

Published |Updated
Lauren Piester
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Julie Chen Moonves apparently didn't think Big Brother would make it to Season 2, let alone Season 25, so why not Season 50?

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 53-year-old longtime host of the CBS reality juggernaut imagined what a 50th season of the show would look like, hopefully with a Moonves still at the helm.

"I don't know if I'm going to still be on it because I don't know if I'm still going to be alive," she said. "But my guess is I'm not going to be on the show anymore. I would love to pass it on to my son. Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!"

Chen Moonves shares her son, Charlie, with former CBS exec Les Moonves. He was born in 2009, meaning he is currently around 14 years old. There's still plenty of time for an "interest in hosting" to develop, and for Big Brother to become a family affair.

Read More

As for what the show might look like then, Chen Moonves imagines that the game will have to be "so twisted."

Julie Chen Moonves on Big Brother
Julie Chen Moonves on Big BrotherCBS

"The house is going to be a maze by the time it goes to Season 50," she said. "We have to switch it up somehow."

If the pace keeps up, Season 50 would arrive somewhere around 2046, when Moonves would only be in her 70s. But first, we have to acknowledge Big Brother's current milestone with the premiere of Season 25 coming Aug. 2.

Last week, CBS aired an anniversary special in which contestants revealed some of the secrets about living in the Big Brother house, including a magic refrigerator and a lingering ant problem. Hopefully by the time Season 50 rolls around, the ants will no longer be a problem.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.