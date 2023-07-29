Julie Chen Moonves Suggests Her Son Should Host ‘Big Brother 50’
If 'Big Brother' makes to another big milestone, the host hopes to keep hosting in the family
Julie Chen Moonves apparently didn't think Big Brother would make it to Season 2, let alone Season 25, so why not Season 50?
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 53-year-old longtime host of the CBS reality juggernaut imagined what a 50th season of the show would look like, hopefully with a Moonves still at the helm.
"I don't know if I'm going to still be on it because I don't know if I'm still going to be alive," she said. "But my guess is I'm not going to be on the show anymore. I would love to pass it on to my son. Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!"
Chen Moonves shares her son, Charlie, with former CBS exec Les Moonves. He was born in 2009, meaning he is currently around 14 years old. There's still plenty of time for an "interest in hosting" to develop, and for Big Brother to become a family affair.
As for what the show might look like then, Chen Moonves imagines that the game will have to be "so twisted."
"The house is going to be a maze by the time it goes to Season 50," she said. "We have to switch it up somehow."
If the pace keeps up, Season 50 would arrive somewhere around 2046, when Moonves would only be in her 70s. But first, we have to acknowledge Big Brother's current milestone with the premiere of Season 25 coming Aug. 2.
Last week, CBS aired an anniversary special in which contestants revealed some of the secrets about living in the Big Brother house, including a magic refrigerator and a lingering ant problem. Hopefully by the time Season 50 rolls around, the ants will no longer be a problem.
