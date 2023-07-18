Julie Bowen Leaves Spicy Comment on Newly Single Sofia Vergara’s Bathing Suit Photo
The actress showed her support for her former 'Modern Family' co-star in the wake of her split from husband Joe Mangianello
Sofia Vergara is feeling the love from her famous fictional family.
After posting a photo from her Italian vacation on Instagram, Vergara's former Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen commented: "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
On Monday, Vergara and Joe Mangianello announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy– sans Mangianello – since at least July 7, when she posted a photo captioned: "Italian nights."
- Meghan Trainor Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Daryl Sabara
- Bed Bath Returns From the Beyond
- World in Photos: More than 1 billion people, bathed in the light of Diwali
- Sofia Vergara Asks Court to Uphold Prenup in Divorce from Joe Manganiello
- Bowen Yang Taking ‘Short Break’ From Podcast Amid ‘Bad Bouts of Depersonalization’
The America's Got Talent judge has been posting up a storm while on vacation, including a snap on Sunday with the caption: "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."
Bowen's comment isn't the only time she's shown her love to Vergara on social media recently.
To celebrate Vergara's actual birthday last week, she posted a black-and-white picture of the two on Instagram captioned: "To my sweet, funny friend Sofia HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I hope nobody in Italy is being as judgy as I am in this photo. I love you and miss you!!!!"
Vergara commented on Bowen's post, "Jajjaja miss u!"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment