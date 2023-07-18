Julie Bowen Leaves Spicy Comment on Newly Single Sofia Vergara’s Bathing Suit Photo - The Messenger
Julie Bowen Leaves Spicy Comment on Newly Single Sofia Vergara’s Bathing Suit Photo

The actress showed her support for her former 'Modern Family' co-star in the wake of her split from husband Joe Mangianello

Daniel Trainor
Sofia Vergara is feeling the love from her famous fictional family.

After posting a photo from her Italian vacation on Instagram, Vergara's former Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen commented: "This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

On Monday, Vergara and Joe Mangianello announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara has been celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy– sans Mangianello – since at least July 7, when she posted a photo captioned: "Italian nights."

The America's Got Talent judge has been posting up a storm while on vacation, including a snap on Sunday with the caption: "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them."

Bowen's comment isn't the only time she's shown her love to Vergara on social media recently.

To celebrate Vergara's actual birthday last week, she posted a black-and-white picture of the two on Instagram captioned: "To my sweet, funny friend Sofia HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I hope nobody in Italy is being as judgy as I am in this photo. I love you and miss you!!!!"

Vergara commented on Bowen's post, "Jajjaja miss u!"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
