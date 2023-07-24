The search for Julian Sands has come to an end. The Warlock and A Room with a View actor was pronounced dead Tuesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department. He was 65.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results," a statement from the coroner reads.

It continues, "We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands."

The news comes after Sands was first reported missing on Jan. 13. He had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Since then, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has conducted eight ground and air searches for him, with more than 500 volunteer hours devoted to the effort, Variety reports.

On June 17, authorities reignited their search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for Sands. In a news release, police said the weekend search included more than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff. Their efforts were supported by two helicopters and drone crews.

As authorities searched for answers in recent months, many family members spoke out about their grieving process.

"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone, and for me, that's how I've dealt with it," brother Nick Sands shared with the BBC in January. "We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he's gone in my mind, and because of that I've already said my goodbyes."

As for Julian's son Henry Sands, he told The Times UK in April that he was "of course, realistic" about the impact of the severe weather on the search. At the same time, he expressed gratitude for all the search-and-rescue efforts.

"I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino county sheriff team to bring my father home," he shared. "There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received."

Before Sands' death was confirmed, his Seneca co-star John Malkovich shared a glimpse into his friendship with the actor.

"Julian and I were very, very close," Malkovich told reporters in February during the Berlin Film Festival. "I'm a godfather to his first son from his first marriage to Sarah [Sands], who I know very well. I introduced him to his second wife [Eugenia Citkowitz], and we have been close since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields. It's a very sad event."

Sands is also known for his roles in films such as Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas. On the small screen, he appeared in shows like 24, Smallville and Banshee.