Entertainment.
Julian Sands’ Cause of Death ‘Undetermined Due to the Condition’ of His Body

The actor's remains were found June 24 after he was first reported missing on Jan. 13

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Actor Julian Sands arrives at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Authorities have deemed actor Julian Sands' cause of death "undetermined," the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department confirms to The Messenger.

"The cause of death for Julian Sands was undetermined due to the condition of the body," the department noted. "There were no other factors were discovered during the coroners investigation."

This will be the official cause of death listed on the 65-year-old A Room with a View actor's death certificate. People was first to report the news Monday.

In January, Sands was reported missing by his family after going to hike California's Mount Baldy. On June 24, remains found in the wilderness area, and three days later, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department confirmed that the body was Sands'.

"The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood," a statement at the time from the coroner read.

"... We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands," the statement continued. Variety previously reported that the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted eight ground and air searches for him, with more than 500 volunteer hours devoted to the effort since the actor went missing in January.

One search back in June included more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers, deputies and staff, according to a press release from San Bernardino police. Two helicopters and drone crews also assisted in the search.

The Warlock actor's family also previously spoke to press about their grief. His brother Nick Sands spoke about coming to terms with his death before his body was found.

"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it," Nick Sands told the BBC in January. "We are all still hoping I guess, but I know he's gone in my mind and because of that I've already said my goodbyes."

Julian's son, Henry Sands, said that he was attempting to remain "realistic" in an interview with the The Times UK in April.

"I am hugely appreciative for all the efforts made so far from the volunteer search and rescue climbers and the San Bernardino county sheriff team to bring my father home," he said. "There is nothing really further to say at this point other than to reinforce my deepest gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received."

The British actor was also known for his roles in films such as Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena and Leaving Las Vegas. He also appeared in television shows such as 24, Smallville and Banshee.

