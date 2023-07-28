Julia Roberts Was Almost De-Aged For ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Alongside Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One almost featured not only one, but two movie stars de-aged by VFX (usually done with AI tech and other CGI tools).
Director Christopher McQuarrie recently told Variety that he was considering de-aging Mission: Impossible lead Tom Cruise for the seventh installment's opening sequence, which was going to be set in 1989 and would have had Cruise looking even younger than he did in the first M:I film (which was released in 1996). McQuarrie ultimately nixed the idea, admitting that he didn't feel the technology was quite there yet and that the sight of such a young Cruise would be "distracting."
However, McQuarrie further revealed in the new episode of /Film's audio show The Empire Spoiler Special Film Podcast that he was also ready to de-age Julia Roberts for the opening scene, but that never came to fruition either.
"We looked at Days of Thunder and we looked at the style of it, and we started thinking what would it look like if Tony Scott had shot this, and who would it have been? I looked back at who was the ingenue, who was the breakout star in 1989? And right around then was Mystic Pizza. And I was like, 'Oh my God. Julia Roberts, a then-pre-Pretty Woman Julia Roberts, as this young woman," McQuarrie shared.
- ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Director Considered Opening with a De-Aged Tom Cruise
- Tom Cruise Wants to Keep Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies Until He’s 80
- AI vs. Hollywood: Will Bots Start Making Movie Trailers?
- Watch Tom Cruise Surprise Fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Screening
- Robert De Niro on the Writers’ Strike and AI Fears: ‘It’s a Cluster F—‘ (Exclusive)
"The only way I could have seen doing the sequence justice [using de-aging] was to somehow convince Julia Roberts to come in and be this small role at the beginning of this story. And of course, as you're conceptually going through it, you're like, 'Now all anybody's going to be doing is thinking about the de-aging of Julia Roberts, and Esai, and Tom, and Henry Czerny,'" the director added.
And it wasn't just the "distracting" factor that made McQuarrie cut the idea, but also the exorbitant price tag, which he balked at and claimed in the podcast would have been as expensive as the film's epic train stunt scene.
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is now playing in theaters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: ReportEntertainment
- Frankie Rodriguez Teases a ‘Bittersweet’ Final Season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Are You The One?’ Star Geles Rodriguez Marries Michael PutzelEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to Disney+ in SeptemberEntertainment
- Max Greenfield Kept ‘New Girl’ Alive At Taylor Swift’s Eras TourEntertainment
- Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’Entertainment
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 40 Will Go Ahead Amid Writers’ Strike: Here’s HowEntertainment
- ‘Funny Girl’ Starring Lea Michele Recoups Its Capital Ahead of Final CurtainEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Sends Handwritten Note to Alicia Keys’ Son After Attending Eras TourEntertainment
- BTS’ Suga Is Officially Preparing For His Mandatory Military EnlistmentEntertainment
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Photo of Hair Growth Amid Alopecia JourneyEntertainment
- Barbie Gets Weird with New Doll, ‘I Am Kenough’ Unisex HoodieBusiness