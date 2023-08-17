Judy Garland is trending thanks to a controversial role she played 83 years ago.

Some fans of the late screen legend were shocked to learn that she appeared in blackface in the 1938 movie Everybody Sing, a year before her star-making performance in The Wizard of Oz at age 16.

"Two movies. A year apart. Same bitch," reads one tweet, currently with 34,000 likes, featuring stills of Garland in both movies. "Shoutout to Gen Z for teaching me this."

Garland also wore blackface at least once more in 1939's Babes in Arms, along with close friend and co-star Mickey Rooney.

Twitter has since added reader-suggested context to the tweet: "Judy Garland was a minor who had no agency over her decisions and was under a highly abusive management. As an adult in the 1960s, she became a very vocal supporter of The Civil Rights movement."

Several others have since come to Garland's defense as well, reiterating the facts of her circumstances and pointing out that she died in 1969.

"There is a viral tweet going around that shows Judy Garland in blackface next to a still of her in The Wizard of Oz and it's like, what is this supposed to prove?" someone posted. "She was a drugged up, abused child actor who later became a civil rights advocate. This info isn't hard to find."

Another posted: "The Judy Garland discourse today is insane. 'Did she apologize for doing blackface?' Babes she's been dead for 54 years like get a ouija board idk what to tell you."

Garland's lifelong drug and alcohol addiction started when studio executives demanded she take barbiturates and amphetamines as a teenager to stay thin and energetic while filming.

Before she died of a drug overdose, Garland was an avid supporter of the Civil Rights Movement, using her connections to help organize and fundraise for the 1963 March on Washington.