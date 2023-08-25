Actress Judith Barsi is immortalized in the Don Bluth childhood classics The Land Before Time and All Dogs Go To Heaven, which feature her voice to bring the both films' most adorable young characters to life.

She was also landing on-screen roles in films like Jaws 2: The Revenge and Eye of the Tiger, before the 12-year-old actress's life was tragically cut short by her father, who shot his wife Maria Barsi along with Judith in a 1988 murder-suicide.

Former actor Gabriel Damon, who voiced main character Littlefoot in The Land Before Time, was also 12 years old when his friend and castmate Judith was killed. In a rare email interview (he hasn't spoken to the press in decades and is adamant that it won't be a habit), Damon opened up to The Messenger about what he remembers of Judith and her mother Maria.

"In the brief time Judith and I spent together as children, she was enthusiastic, energetic, friendly and imaginative," he told The Messenger exclusively, adding that he remembered fondly the times "playing together at the studio."

Before Judith's murder, her troubled behavior — which included plucking her eyelashes as well as her cat's whiskers and bursting into tears during auditions — caught the attention of her agent and later a child psychologist, which prompted an investigation into the severe emotional abuse she was experiencing at home. Damon said that at 12 years old, he understandably hadn't noticed Judith's behavior.

"I did not meet Judith's father and I don't believe my mother did either," Damon wrote. "I remember Judith's mother as being quite like my own mother, it seemed like our families and lifestyles were similar."

Judith's mother Maria had made plans to leave Judith's father József amid the abuse allegations. She'd rented an apartment to escape with Judith too, but she would never get the chance. All three of their bodies were discovered in the Barsis' Canoga Park home after Judith missed an important work meeting.

"I do remember my mother sharing that Maria had expressed that her husband was jealous and controlling," Damon wrote, "and that my mother had witnessed Maria on the phone in the studio having what appeared to be distressing conversations with her husband."

According to the LA Times, József told at least one friend "500 times" that he was going to kill his wife, and later said he would have to kill his daughter as well. On July 28, 1988, LA authorities would find that József had tragically followed through with his threat, when inflammatory liquids were found poured on Judith and Maria's bodies and József was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the family garage.

Damon said hearing the news was like "a loss of innocence."

"I do remember my mother sitting me down to tell me about what had happened," Damon told The Messenger via email. "I think she did a great job: she was somber and calm, which impresses me looking back as she must have been devastated, her being a parent and having met both mother and child."

"I only remember being very sad that something so terrible had happened to her and that I would not get to see her ever again."

Damon said that at 12 years old, he wasn't able to fully process the information, but in a way that had spared him at the time. "I was not mature enough to realize the immensity of the loss and the tragedy, nor, thankfully, to imagine what her home life must have been like or her experiences with her father."

He added: "I do remember being stunned and confused as to why someone would kill their own child."

A review of Children's Service's handling of Judith's case was done after the deaths to investigate the dropping of the case and assess whether more intervention could have saved Judith and Maria, but the review concluded that the department "could not have prevented the deaths."

Damon said that over the years he's considered how many more cases like Judith's fall off the radar. "I think quite a lot about how often tragedies in the lives of those around us go unnoticed because the victims have no prominence," he said.

He expressed his hope that his friend Judith would always be remembered for the bright light that she was: "I am confident she would have been successful in Hollywood or anywhere else she wished to be."