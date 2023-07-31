Judi Dench is giving an update on her health, revealing that she can no longer see or read scripts on a movie set.
The Academy Award-winning actress, 88, shared the news while speaking to Sunday Mirror's Notebook.
Dench first said she has no plans to retire, and instead wants to work "as much as I can" despite her health challenges.
"I mean I can’t see on a film set anymore," said the legendary actress. “And I can't see to read. So I can't see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on."
Dench continued, "It's difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven't yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory."
Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)in 2012, according to Hello! Magazine. In 2022, she detailed the condition during an appearance on Louis Theroux Interviews.
"Bad. Bad enough. Bad enough in that you're quite fuzzy. You're just a tad fuzzy," she said. At the time, she still made it clear she refuses to stop working.
"I don't want to retire. I'm not doing anything much at the moment because I can't see," she shared.
"I've got to teach myself a new way of learning. I've realized that I need to know where it is on the page. I'll teach myself a way. I know I will, as long as I don't trip overdoing it."
