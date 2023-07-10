Judge Narrows Trial Over Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Wills

The legal battle over Aretha Franklin’s estate got a little simpler on Monday. A Michigan judge said that the only matter the jury needs to consider is whether a 2014 note handwritten by the “Respect” singer and discovered in couch cushions can be considered a valid will, according to the Associated Press.

The clarification was made at the request of attorneys for Franklin’s sons prior to the jury being seated in Oakland (Mich.) Probate Court.

The Queen of Soul died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 at that age of 76 without a traditional typed will. However, Michigan law allows for other documents, including those handwritten by Franklin, causing a rift between three of Franklin’s four sons over which will is legitimate.

One son, Ted White II, says the 2010 handwritten will should decide who controls her estate, but two other sons, Kacalf and Edward Franklin, are pointing to a 2014 document.

Months after Franklin died, both documents were found in 2019, with the 2014 document discovered under couch cushions at Franklin’s suburban Detroit residence.

Though both documents have the sons sharing income from music and copyrights, there are difference in the two documents.

White’s name is crossed out as executor in the 2014 version, replaced by Kecalf Franklin. He and Franklin’s grandchildren would get the singer’s main residence in Bloomfield Hills, which is valued at more than $1.1 million.

Complicating matters is the fact that three different executors have overseen Franklin’s estate over the last five years, including niece Sabrina Owens, who resigned in 2020 over the “rift” between Franklin’s sons.

Reginald Turner, a Michigan attorney, is now in the role. As of March, he determined Franklin's estate was worth $3.9 million for 2022, and had a number close to that for expenses, which included over $900,000 in legal fees. Her overall assets are worth $4.1 million. Franklin’s estate also had to pay $8.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service for back taxes.