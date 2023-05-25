Judge Dismisses ‘Romeo and Juliet’ 1968 Stars’ Lawsuit Over Underage Nude Scene
"It’s on many porn websites," Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting’s attorney Solomon Gressen tells The Messenger of a 'Romeo and Juliet' scene.
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Romeo and Juliet (1968) stars Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, which alleged that late director Franco Zeffirelli coerced them into performing "child pornography."
According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Judge Alison Mackenzie granted Paramount's motion to dismiss the case on Thursday, finding that the film is protected under the First Amendment and the lawsuit is barred by the statute of limitations.
"Plaintiffs have not put forth any authority showing the film here can be deemed to be sufficiently sexually suggestive as a matter of law to be held to be conclusively illegal," wrote Mackenzie in her decision.
She continued, "Plaintiffs' argument on the subject is limited to cherry-picked language from federal and state statutes without offering any authority regarding the interpretation or application of those statutory provisions to purported works of artistic merit, such as the award-winning film at issue here."
- Judge Rules Jack Dorsey’s Jay-Z Tidal Purchase Legal, Despite ‘Terrible Business Decision’
- Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
- Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ Appears in Greta Gerwig Film Trailer Thanks to Nicki Minaj Sample
- Journalist Glenn Greenwald Reveals Husband’s Death After 9 Months in ICU
- Kesha and Dr. Luke’s Defamation Trial Is Set to Begin in July
Although the lawsuit was filed in January under a California Law that suspends the window for reporting childhood sexual assault, Paramount filed a motion under the state's anti-SLAPP statute, which makes early dismissal possible for claims challenging protected speech.
When reached for comment by The Messenger, Hussey and Whiting's attorney Solomon Gressen pointed to a screenshot of the topless underage actress with a watermark for an adult entertainment site.
"This is from a pornography website, taken from the movie," said Gressen, adding: "It's on many porn websites."
Hussey, who was 16 at the time, showed her naked breasts in the scene, and Whiting, then 17, showed his butt.
"We firmly believe that the exploitation and sexualization of minors in the film industry must be confronted and legally addressed to protect vulnerable individuals from harm and ensure the enforcement of existing laws," said Gressen in a statement.
Gressen told Variety that he plans to file a separate federal lawsuit based on a Criterion Collection 4K restoration released on DVD in February, which he said resets the statute of limitations.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment