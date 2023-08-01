Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s Charges in ‘Rust’ Shooting
The 'Rust' armorer was in court in relation to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last month, with a preliminary hearing next set for Aug. 9
A New Mexico judge denied Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer's motion to dismiss charges against her in a hearing Tuesday, her attorney Jason Bowles said.
The prosecution also stated that the witness no longer required a protective order and withdrew the motion to seek one.
A preliminary hearing, scheduled for Aug. 9, is expected to run for several days. The prosecution anticipates calling numerous witnesses to establish enough evidence to take Gutierrez-Reed to trial.
Prosecutors previously said a witness was prepared to testify that Gutierrez-Reed gave them a small bag of narcotics after getting back from an interview at a police station. However, the potential witness was afraid of being blacklisted from the industry or harassed, per Associated Press.
- ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Charged With Additional Evidence Tampering
- ‘Rust’ Armorer Makes Court Appearance, Judge Denies Motion for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to Undergo Random Drug Testing
- ‘Rust’ Weapons Supervisor Accused of Being Hungover on Day of Halyna Hutchins’ Death
- ‘Rust’ Armorer Hid a Bag of Cocaine After Shooting, Prosecutors Allege
- Witness in ‘Rust’ Shooting Case Wants to Remain Anonymous, Fears Getting Blacklisted
Gutierrez-Reed first appeared in court last month on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey previously asked Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer that Gutierrez-Reed undergo random drug testing, alleging that she has "a fair amount of evidence that Ms. Gutierrez-Reed has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem."
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the special prosecutor's oral motion for Gutierrez-Reed to undergo random drug testing at the time.
According to a filing obtained by The Messenger, state prosecutors claimed that Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself."
Gutierrez-Reed is also accused of consuming alcohol and marijuana the previous evening, suggesting she might have been hungover when she loaded the prop gun.
Production for Rust began in October 2021 in New Mexico but stopped immediately after the fatal shooting of Hutchins. It has since finished filming.
Prosecutors also previously filed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who was rehearsing a scene when the gun discharged. Hutchins died as a result of the incident, while director Joel Souza was injured.
The charges against Baldwin were dropped in April.
