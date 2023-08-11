Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says Source - The Messenger
Entertainment
Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says Source

A makeup artist for cast member Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi previously claimed Behar wanted nothing to do with the segment

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Joy Behar, SnookiArturo Holmes/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Joy Behar was missing when the cast of Jersey Shore appeared on The View earlier this month. And while a makeup artist for cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi claimed Behar wanted nothing to do with the segment, a source tells The Messenger that isn't true.

Joey Camasta told Page Six in an interview published Thursday that Behar "chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time."

"She didn't want to be involved in that segment, apparently," he later added.

Camasta alleged things got uncomfortable between Behar and the cast during previous appearances, "So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away."

The celebrity makeup artist said he was "off to the side" when Behar's co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat down with the cast.

However, a source tells The Messenger that it was "a production decision" to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment "to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk."

Adds the source, "There's nothing more to it. Joy was not hiding. She was one of two co-hosts not in the segment." (Also absent from the Jersey Show interview was Sunny Hostin.)

The Messenger has reached out to representatives for The View and MTV for comment.

Following the cast's appearance on The View, they made a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When the group was asked who "was the rudest celebrity you interacted with once Jersey Shore became a hit," Snooki yelled out, "Joy Behar!"

After Andy Cohen asked Snooki for more context, the reality star replied: "Joy was so mean to me. She cornered me in a bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian.'"

