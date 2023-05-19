Joy-Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Austin Forsyth 

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth welcomed baby No. 3 on Friday, the couple announced on Instagram.
"He's here!" Joy-Anna shared. "Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well."
In addition to their new bundle of joy, the former Counting On stars share son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February 2018, and daughter Evelyn, whom they welcomed in August 2020.
Joy-Anna and Austin first announced they were expecting their third baby in October 2022, sharing the news in a joint announcement posted to Instagram. "We're at a really good spot now," Joy-Anna said in a YouTube video accompanying the couple’s pregnancy announcement. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand."
The following month, the former TLC personalities released a video on YouTube detailing how they found out the sex of their newest addition, throwing darts at balloons that would pop with either blue or pink confetti.
"I am completely shocked," Joy-Anna said in the video. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself it was a girl… and I was waiting for two of those balloons to be pink and they weren't. That's crazy!"
Austin added, "I'm so, so grateful. I mean if it was a girl, I'd be just as happy, but I'm really glad Gideon's gonna have a little brother."
