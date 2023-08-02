Tennis has never been sexier in the upcoming dramedy Challengers.

The film, which stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist as tennis stars, will feature plenty of heat on the court, according to O'Connor.

“The tennis is the sex,” the actor told Empire in an interview published Tuesday. “Those moments are so sexy. The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

Zendaya confirmed that audiences can expect lots of steamy build-up between the trio, who first embark on a love triangle as teens.

“What [director Luca Guadagnino's] really good at is finding sensuality and desire,” the actress explained. “There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

A trailer for the movie dropped last month, featuring Zendaya as a former tennis star who finds her life getting complicated when she plays coach to her husband (Faist), as he competes against her ex-boyfriend (O'Connor).

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really f---ed-up people that I love very much," Guadagnino said of the film, while speaking to IndieWire in October 2022. "And a sports film, why not?"

Challengers hits theaters on April 26, 2024.