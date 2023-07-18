Josephine Skriver Reveals She’s Having a Baby Girl

Josephine Skriver and husband Alexander DeLeon are expecting a baby girl.

On Monday, the former Victoria's Secret model and her husband of one year — who goes by the stage name Bohnes — announced the exciting news with a series of photos from her "wild flower-themed" baby shower.

"Pink is our new favorite color. #babygirl #girldad also biggest shoutout to Jasmine Tookes and Sara Sampaio for throwing us the cutest baby shower!!" Skriver captioned the post shared on Instagram.

In the first photo, DeLeon wore a "Girl dad" cap while cradling Skriver's baby bump. The other photos feature a tiny pair of pink Nike shoes, a wildflower arrangement, guests playing beer pong with pink Dixie cups and more.

Skriver also shared more details — including the wildflower decor and food selection — on her Instagram Story. "Baby shower for our baby girl," she captioned a photo featuring pink and white flowers floating in a pool.

In May, the couple shared they were expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post. "2+1," they wrote.

One month earlier, the pair — who started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in 2018 — celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Pinch me.. has it really been a year already?? Becoming your wife has been one of my biggest joys in life," Skriver wrote on Instagram alongside a series of wedding photos. "You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home. I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!"