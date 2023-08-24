Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon Welcome a Baby Girl - The Messenger
Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon Welcome a Baby Girl

The Danish model and the singer have introduced their newborn daughter Aurora James to the world

Glenn Garner
Alexander DeLeon and Josephine Skriver attend the Neon Carnival Recovery Brunch on April 12, 2015 in La Quinta, CaliforniaMichael Bezjian/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon are officially parents.

The couple announced that they welcomed their first child on Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of mom and dad's hands cradling their newborn.

"Aurora James," wrote Skriver, introducing the baby girl to her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

The Danish model announced their pregnancy back in May, sharing a maternity shoot, along with photos of the couple at a sonogram appointment. "2+1," she wrote at the time.

Skriver further revealed she was expecting a girl with the singer last month as she shared photos from their baby shower.

"Pink is our new favorite color," she wrote.

DeLeon and Skriver got married last April in Cabo San Lucas after they began dating in 2013.

