Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon are officially parents.

The couple announced that they welcomed their first child on Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of mom and dad's hands cradling their newborn.

"Aurora James," wrote Skriver, introducing the baby girl to her 8.6 million Instagram followers.

The Danish model announced their pregnancy back in May, sharing a maternity shoot, along with photos of the couple at a sonogram appointment. "2+1," she wrote at the time.

Skriver further revealed she was expecting a girl with the singer last month as she shared photos from their baby shower.

"Pink is our new favorite color," she wrote.

DeLeon and Skriver got married last April in Cabo San Lucas after they began dating in 2013.