Bodycam footage of Joseline Hernandez's arrest following a brawl in South Florida has been released, showing the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum yelling obscenities at onsite officers.
Hernandez was taken into custody on June 12 after an alleged fight with her Joseline's Cabaret co-star Big Lex in Sunrise, Fla., TMZ reported.
In the footage obtained and published by Local 10, officers arrived to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise and can be heard instructing Hernandez's friends to "tell her go home now" before Hernandez appeared.
"I don't want no white man touching me," she yelled at police in the seven-minute video, per the outlet.
After an officer told her, "No one is going to be touching you," she replied, "You shut up, bitch."
She then can be seen lunging at officers before they tackle her to the ground, one ordering the reality star to "put your hands behind your back."
Another officer stepped in and grabbed her legs. Hernandez was reportedly screaming slurs at the officers, repeatedly yelling, "you gay bitches."
"If you kill me, you're all going to die," she said, to which one officer told her, "Nobody wants to hurt you."
Video footage showed her being picked up off of the ground as they tried to escort her out, however, at one point she refused to walk.
Once in a parking garage, a handcuffed Hernandez told an officer, "You won't have a job tomorrow. Tell your Black mother I said it motherf---er."
She continued her rant as a police car pulled up, and they put her inside.
According to Broward Clerk of Courts, Hernandez was charged with resisting an officer and obstruction, a felony, as well as trespassing, and two counts of battery, both misdemeanors.
Per court documents seen by The Messenger, she posted bond on June 14 for $1,500. She is in a pretrial release program and can only travel within the state of Florida, under the condition that she provides an itinerary within 24 hours.
The Messenger reached out to an attorney for Hernandez, Aston Roy Wilson Jr., for comment.
