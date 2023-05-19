Jordana Brewster Wants ‘More of a Central Role’ in the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Jordana Brewster is ready for the driver's seat.

The Fast X star opened up about "fighting" to be a bigger part of the street racing movies and the potential for a woman-led spinoff as she discussed the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise with CinemaBlend.

"[A spinoff would] give us the opportunity to flesh out all the female characters," reasoned Brewster. "And I think it's something an audience would like."

After debuting as Mia Torreto in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, Brewster reunited with co-stars Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez when the franchise was revived with its fourth film, Fast & Furious, in 2009.

"What I've been fighting the most for is to not be in the babysitting seat, because that's what's frustrating," she said of portraying Mia, the sister of Diesel's Dom Torreto.

F9 (from left) Elle (Anna Sawai), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in F9, co-written and directed by Justin Lin.

"I want to play with more comedy. I want to play with more action. I want to play with unleashing energy," Brewster explained. "There's so much at stake in these movies that I want to play more of a central role in it."

Diesel first teased a potential spinoff about the women of the Fast & Furious films in 2019 with his sister and producing partner, Samantha Vincent.

"As you know, there are three new spinoffs that we have promised Universal... well this week, we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist-driven spinoff I created in 2017," he captioned a selfie on Instagram. "And you can tell by the smile on Samantha's face it was VERY exciting."

"Shout out to [screenwriters] Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY," added Diesel.

Brewster and Diesel can be seen in Fast X, now in theaters.