Jordan Peele Just Announced The Upcoming Release of His Black Horror Anthology

Wake up, horror nerds — Jordan Peele is expanding onto the literary scene with an anthology chock full of terrifying tales.



According to its description, Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror will focus "not only [on] the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation." The book is set to hit the shelves on October 3rd with Random House.

Random House

The Get Out director opens the book with an introduction and has edited the stories that follow. Featuring a group of stranded freedom riders, a young girl on a quest to find the demon that killed her parents, and a cop who pulls over cars with "huge, blinking eyes where the headlights" should be, the collection is sure to shock and awe.



Contributors include Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, Chesya Burke, P. Djèlí Clark, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Tananarive Due, Nalo Hopkinson, N. K. Jemisin, Justin C. Key, L. D. Lewis, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nicole D. Sconiers, Rion Amilcar Scott, Terence Taylor, and Cadwell Turnbull.



"The short story I wrote for this, 'Origin Story,' is maybe the most unhinged piece of fiction I've ever produced. I was wylin. We all were," Onyebuchi said on Instagram. Only time will tell how unhinged Out There Screaming really gets.

