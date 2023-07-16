Jordan Peele Just Announced The Upcoming Release of His Black Horror Anthology - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jordan Peele Just Announced The Upcoming Release of His Black Horror Anthology

"Out There Screaming" will feature stories from some of the most bewitching writers in the literary horror space

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jordan Peele speaks onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022.Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Wake up, horror nerds — Jordan Peele is expanding onto the literary scene with an anthology chock full of terrifying tales.

According to its description, Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror will focus "not only [on] the terrors of the supernatural but the chilling reality of injustice that haunts our nation." The book is set to hit the shelves on October 3rd with Random House.

Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan Peele
Random House

The Get Out director opens the book with an introduction and has edited the stories that follow. Featuring a group of stranded freedom riders, a young girl on a quest to find the demon that killed her parents, and a cop who pulls over cars with "huge, blinking eyes where the headlights" should be, the collection is sure to shock and awe.

Contributors include Erin E. Adams, Violet Allen, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Maurice Broaddus, Chesya Burke, P. Djèlí Clark, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Tananarive Due, Nalo Hopkinson, N. K. Jemisin, Justin C. Key, L. D. Lewis, Nnedi Okorafor, Tochi Onyebuchi, Rebecca Roanhorse, Nicole D. Sconiers, Rion Amilcar Scott, Terence Taylor, and Cadwell Turnbull.

"The short story I wrote for this, 'Origin Story,' is maybe the most unhinged piece of fiction I've ever produced. I was wylin. We all were," Onyebuchi said on Instagram. Only time will tell how unhinged Out There Screaming really gets.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.