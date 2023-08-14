Jonna Mannion has quickly become one of the most intimidating competitors in The Challenge universe after obliterating the All Stars competition, including two back-to-back wins. However, she faced a very different set of circumstances when joining The Challenge: USA Season 2, which saw the MTV veterans vastly outnumbered by alums of CBS's The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor.

Though Mannion and other veterans typically excel at keeping themselves out of elimination, they are very much on the defensive this season, and Mannion found herself in the unusual position of facing ally Tori Deal in the arena and becoming the second send-off of the season.

The Messenger caught up with Jonna Mannion to talk about how The Challenge: USA changed the game for her and how her experience with motherhood gave her the strength to succeed when she came back for All Stars.

On what 'The Challenge' universe means to her…

Jonna Mannion: This franchise and this show means a lot to me. As those who see my story on this show, not only did I grow up on the show — when I was playing before, I was a little bit of a different player back then — but it's completely changed my life. I got the opportunity to win a large sum of money, which affects my daily life. So The Challenge itself means a lot to me, and what a time to walk back into it. I'm just lucky. Right place, right time, I walked back into this. This All Star thing was like a little experiment. It blew up. All these spinoffs and versions came from it, and I just am so truly grateful that I'm one of the ones chosen to be able to do this.

On how becoming a mom changed her gameplay upon returning for 'All Stars'...

Mannion: I don't care about any of you [other players]. That was the biggest change for me is, after having a family of my own and becoming a mom, it gave me this inner strength that I don't want to say other people don't understand, but every mom in America understands. Before I played, I was so concerned about everybody else and everything. I came into All Stars and came into this show with that fire lit. I'm like, "If I'm gonna spend time away from my family, I'm gonna do everything it takes to win this game." Like, "I don't care about any of you anymore. I do care about you, but this isn't true love like this." You know, the relationships and things that you have in the game, that seems very real until you've experienced what the real relationships are. So yeah, that's what changed me.

On how her strategy changed for 'The Challenge: USA' in particular…

Mannion: Oh my gosh, let's just talk about USA. What a show. This game design is amazing because you literally have 18 people from Survivor, from Big Brother, and then you have six very strategic vets. I've never been involved in a game where — there's usually like a handful of people like Wes [Bergmann] that they essentially play chess and navigate their ways to the end. This season, it's 24 people that think that way. So it just leveled up not only the physical competition, but also the strategic competition.

To be honest with you, I wasn't ready for this level of gameplay when I walked in. I walked into it like how I walk into every house, basically having no information. I had no idea that certain people didn't like each other. I joke around and say, "I've basically been living under a rock the last seven years because I no longer watch The Challenge or do anything because I'm so busy as a mom." But I'm honored to be a part of something so awesome. Now that I've been eliminated from this game, I am so excited to watch as a fan because since I've been home, I've now watched Survivor, and I've now seen this, and I'm like, oh man if I just would have gotten a little bit further, I feel like this game and this setup was definitely my wheelhouse. You know, it would have been a very hard uphill battle for sure.

On how her back-to-back wins on 'All Stars' affected her confidence coming into this game…

Mannion: So before, I think for a lot of players, that's the goal: to make it to final. And my five seasons that I did back when I did the show before, I never made it to a final, so I had never experienced that. Walking into this, I was in three finals in one year and technically won every single one. Technically. I mean, not really — I still got tied for third. So just having that competence and that experience… Once you've done T.J. [Lavin]'s final, you now know what to expect, and I feel like finals are more my side of the game. I'm great at endurance stuff, the mind over matter, the puzzles, equalizer stuff, that is where I shine. "Balls In" is not where I shine in eliminations. "Hall Brawl" is not for me.

On whether she was surprised how physical Tori got with her in the arena…

Mannion: No. And the reason I say this is because right before — so Tori and I are friends, and we were actually kind of playing this game somewhat together because we were like, "What do we do? Everybody hates us. How can we help each other?"

Right before, I could just see how emotionally distraught she was. She was just like, "I don't want to hurt you." And I'm just like, "Tori, OK." And she's like, "Well, you left your family... I don't really need to beat you. These people hate me." And I'm just like, "Listen, if you don't go balls to the wall… That's what I'm doing. You're no longer my friend, OK? I'm going to give it everything that I have. So you better give it everything." I don't want people to be like, "Oh, she went easy on her." That's not that's not how I'm gonna go out if I do. So no, I wasn't surprised.

I mean, I will give it to her. She's a beast. She is a force to be reckoned with. And looking at the lineup, if I lined up everybody there, and it was like, "all right, balls in" — if I got to pick my opponent, she would be the last person. I mean, come on. Just like he has her strengths in that physical game, I have my strengths in other areas. This just was not my elimination. I tried. It's all I could do.

Jonna Mannion battles it out with Tori Deal in the arena on 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2. Jonne Roriz/Paramount

On how Wes, who normally soars as politicking, was outvoted by CBS-based challengers during deliberations…

Mannion: That's the thing. You can usually outsmart people, but when you have a game with 24 players that are used to outsmarting other people, it's crazy. I was so happy when I saw that nomination with Wes because he actually did try to have my back. He really did try. But we quickly figured out, the six of us vets, that even in the nomination processes, we really did not have a say. Because no matter what, you're outnumbered in every aspect: You're outnumbered in the nomination process, you're outnumbered in voting. So it was a very difficult thing.

I don't know if it's a blessing in disguise that I left so early because my head would have exploded with all the layers... To be honest, if you're good at eliminations, then an elimination lottery — a "Hopper" — wouldn't scare you… But me, navigating staying out of eliminations is more my thing. And I knew that. I knew that from the jump that it was going to be an uphill battle no matter what.

On whether she'd return for another round at 'The Challenge: USA'...

Mannion: Listen, if I walk into another game and I see that Hopper, I'll be like, "All right, guys. I'm out." I'm just kidding. I would never quit, obviously. But yeah, see, the USA [Season 1], man, I wish I could have that. I would have done great on USA1. The randomizing in that game was like, "Oh, you get a random partner. People would want me in that game because I'm a great partner, a great individual player." Random eliminations, the stress in that is like, if your team doesn't win, you have to pack. I'm like, I might as well just keep my bags packed. This is awful.

On how she's handling being sent home so early in the season…

Mannion: You know, I look at this early departure and defeat, and I'm just like, man, like this is obviously a bummer, but what nobody can take away from me is those back-to-back wins [on All Stars]. So I'll just hold on to that.

The Challenge: USA will air twice per week, on Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c, before moving to just Thursdays at 10/9c starting Aug. 31.