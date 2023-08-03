Jonathan Majors Trial Pushed to September - The Messenger
Jonathan Majors Trial Pushed to September

Majors, who looked emotional at times during the hearing, was arrested on March 25 following a domestic dispute with a woman in New York City

Charmaine Patterson and Elizabeth Rosner
Jonathan Majors made another court appearance Thursday as he faces assault charges. The Creed III star's trial was initially scheduled to begin on Thursday, however, it was postponed until Sept. 9.

The actor, dressed in a suit and at times looking emotional as he awaited the start of the proceedings, came to court accompanied by girlfriend Meagan Good. As The Messenger previously reported, the actress seemed to be a comforting presence and was seen placing her hand on his neck and back throughout the hearing.

"For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement following the hearing. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan DA, told the The Messenger: "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York City and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman allegedly led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries.

The actor is accused of striking the woman near "the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also alleged in the complaint that Majors grabbed her hand, "causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger," and that he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Jonathan Majors attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jonathan Majors attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Variety reported in April that additional accusers are working with the Manhattan District Attorney's office to bring more claims against the actor.

In a statement previously shared with The Messenger, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry called the allegations against the actor a "witch hunt driven by baseless claims."

She continued, "Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

