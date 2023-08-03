Jonathan Majors Heads to Court in Alleged Assault Case

After being accused of allegedly assaulting a woman in March, and his lawyer claiming he was a victim of racism by police officers who responded to the incident, actor Jonathan Majors will head to court Thursday morning on domestic violence charges filed against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25 in New York City and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman allegedly led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries. Through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, Majors has adamantly denied the claims.

The actor is accused of striking the victim near "the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also alleged in the complaint that Majors grabbed her hand, "causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger," and that he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Chaudhry previously suggested to Insider that the officers believed the woman's claims due to racism. She alleged that in video of the incident's aftermath, police are seen on the 17th, 18th and 19th floors "walking around and looking out the windows, at the view." They are allegedly "making impressed faces and mumbling to each other, 'What does he do?'"

Majors' attorney later added, "Majors saved her life by calling 911, and they have falsely charged him with a crime. Meanwhile they refuse to prosecute her," referencing allegations that the woman actually assaulted Majors.

"It is heartbreaking that in 2023, a Black man should still be afraid to dial 911, even to save a life," said Chaudhry. "The sad truth of this story is that if you are Black man and there is a white woman who needs medical help, you should think twice about calling 911 because chances are, you will be blamed and arrested."

The approaching trial comes after Rolling Stone published a bombshell report on Majors' alleged history of abuse. The outlet alleged that Majors' attorney provided false witness statements to journalists amid the three-month investigation.

The lengthy report accused the Marvel star of a long pattern of physical, verbal and emotional abuse. According to the sources cited in the report, all of whom spoke with the outlet anonymously, Majors was abusive in at least two past relationships, got physical with classmates at Yale and intimidated crews on multiple sets.

"Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone's false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners," Majors' attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, said in a statement to The Messenger at the time. "Rolling Stone embarked on a mission to dig up dirt on Jonathan Majors in order to falsely paint him as a violent and abusive Black man, facts be damned."

Following the assault allegations in March, Majors was dropped by his management and public relations firms, as well as several onscreen projects. However, he still appears in the trailer for Marvel Studios' sophomore season of Loki, which was released on Monday. Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Oct. 6.