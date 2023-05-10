Jonathan Majors Makes Virtual Court Appearance as Attorney Calls Case ‘A Witch Hunt’

The Takeaway: Jonathan Majors appeared in court for assault and harassment charges; his attorney told The Messenger the claims are "baseless" and "a witch hunt" against the actor.

Jonathan Majors appeared in court virtually on Tuesday amid assault and harassment charges against him.

During the Zoom appearance, Majors' legal team presented a motion and prosecutors were given until May 23 to respond. Majors' lawyers will then have to reply by May 31. Details on the motion were unclear.

Majors' next court date is set for June 13. If the Creed III actor, 33, does not attend, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

"I obviously don't want that to happen, so just stay in touch with your attorney," said Judge Rachel S. Pauley.

Majors was arrested in March after an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman in New York. He was charged with strangulation, harassment, and assault, according to the Associated Press.

Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry told The Messenger in a statement, "We have provided the District Attorney with irrefutable evidence that the woman is lying, including video proof showing nothing happened, especially not where she claimed. We did this with the explicit promise from the DA that they would not 'fix' their case and change it as we proved the woman is lying."

"Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," added Chaudhry. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

She continued, "Now, we have obtained even more video evidence of his innocence, but we are hesitant to share it, for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again."

"The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias," said the attorney. "When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth."

She concluded, "This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs., and his accuser highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system."

Variety reported last month that additional accusers are working with the Manhattan District Attorney's office to bring more claims against the actor.