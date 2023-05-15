Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good Amid Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are dating, The Messenger can confirm.

The actors were romantically linked when they stepped out together last weekend at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles after several weeks of getting to know each other, but it's reportedly "fairly new," according to TMZ.

The new romance comes as Majors faces several domestic violence charges.

Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25, in New York City and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with an unnamed 30-year-old woman allegedly led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Emmy Award nominee is accused of striking the victim near "the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also alleged in the complaint that Majors grabbed her hand, "causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger," and that he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Although his attorney Priya Chaudhry said Majors "completely denies assaulting the woman" and shared text messages in which she appears to have recanted the allegations, more alleged victims have reportedly come forward with one being granted a temporary order of protection.

The Creed III actor has since been dropped by his management and public relations firms, as well as several onscreen projects.

Majors' relationship with Good comes after the Harlem star finalized her divorce last June from DeVon Franklin following 10 years of marriage.