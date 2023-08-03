Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are navigating his ongoing legal woes together. The Creed III actor appeared in court for assault charges on Thursday morning with Good by his side.

Majors appeared to be emotional during the hearing, and both he and Good expressed worried countenances. Good, who was wearing all white, comforted Majors, who was wearing a suit. The actress was seen placing her hand on his neck and back as they waited for the hearing to commence.

Majors' trial was initially set to begin on Thursday, but it was pushed back to Sept. 9. "For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement following the hearing. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan DA, told the The Messenger: "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."

He was arrested on March 25 in New York City and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a then unnamed 30-year-old woman allegedly led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Emmy Award nominee is accused of striking the victim near "the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also alleged in the complaint that Majors grabbed her hand, "causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger," and that he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Although his attorney Chaudhry said Majors "completely denies assaulting the woman" and shared text messages in which she appears to have recanted the allegations, more alleged victims have reportedly come forward with one being granted a temporary order of protection.

Majors has since been dropped by his management and public relations firms, as well as several onscreen projects.

Chaudhry called the allegations a "witch hunt" and accused the arresting officers of racial bias following a hearing in May, during which the district attorney presented a revised misdemeanor assault charge.