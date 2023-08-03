Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are navigating his ongoing legal woes together. The Creed III actor appeared in court for assault charges on Thursday morning with Good by his side.
Majors appeared to be emotional during the hearing, and both he and Good expressed worried countenances. Good, who was wearing all white, comforted Majors, who was wearing a suit. The actress was seen placing her hand on his neck and back as they waited for the hearing to commence.
Majors' trial was initially set to begin on Thursday, but it was pushed back to Sept. 9. "For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement following the hearing. "Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."
Doug Cohen, press secretary for the Manhattan DA, told the The Messenger: "We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial."
- Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good Amid Assault Charges
- DeVon Franklin Reacts to Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship
- Meagan Good Comforts Jonathan Majors During Actor’s Court Hearing for Assault Charges
- Jonathan Majors Trial Pushed to September
- Jonathan Majors Files NYPD Cross-Complaint Against Accuser
He was arrested on March 25 in New York City and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with a then unnamed 30-year-old woman allegedly led to her being hospitalized with minor injuries.
The Emmy Award nominee is accused of striking the victim near "the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also alleged in the complaint that Majors grabbed her hand, "causing swelling, bruising and substantial pain to her finger," and that he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."
Although his attorney Chaudhry said Majors "completely denies assaulting the woman" and shared text messages in which she appears to have recanted the allegations, more alleged victims have reportedly come forward with one being granted a temporary order of protection.
Majors has since been dropped by his management and public relations firms, as well as several onscreen projects.
Chaudhry called the allegations a "witch hunt" and accused the arresting officers of racial bias following a hearing in May, during which the district attorney presented a revised misdemeanor assault charge.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment