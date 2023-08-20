Jonas Brothers Dedicate Song ‘Little Bird’ to Fan Whose Daughter Died - The Messenger
Jonas Brothers Dedicate Song ‘Little Bird’ to Fan Whose Daughter Died

Joe Jonas approached a fan who was holding up a sign that read 'Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven'

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas perform onstage during Jonas Brothers “Five Albums, One Night” Tour – New York at Yankee Stadium on August 13, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers brought everyone to tears during their latest show.

During their tour stop in Toronto Saturday, Joe Jonas approached a fan in the audience holding a sign that read "Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven." 

"What is your little bird's name?" Joe asked, as brothers Nick and Kevin looked on.

"Valentina," the fan from Mexico said, as Kevin — whose youngest daughter's name is also Valentina — put his hand on his chest in disbelief.

After giving the fan a hug, Joe said: "This one's for Valentina. She's here with us tonight."

In another video, Kevin seems to have gotten choked up while performing the song for the crowd.

The brothers, along with their wives, are parents to five girls collectively: Kevin and his wife Danielle share Valentina, 6, and 9-year-old Alena. Joe and his wife Sophie Turner are parents to two daughters, Willa, and their second baby, whose name has yet to be revealed. Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra share a daughter, Malti, 1.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour, The Tour, last week at Yankee Stadium.

"It's our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we'd already put it on sale," Nick told People. "[But] it's amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now."

The Tour will include material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album and previous hits.

