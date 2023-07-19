‘Jon & Kate’ Star Collin Gosselin Claims Mom Institutionalized Him for Speaking Out on ‘Abusive’ Behavior

Collin Gosselin is speaking out against his mother Kate Gosselin, claiming that she placed him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her "abusive" behavior.

The eldest Gosselin son made the allegations in a recent episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, entitled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus."

"I was starting to tell my teachers that, you know, my mother was... can I use the word abusive or are they not allowed to use that on air?" Collin said.

From off-camera, a producer then asked him, "Are you trying to say your mother was abusive to you?" Gosselin responded affirmatively, saying, "Well, yeah, that's kind of the reason why she sent me away."

The young Jon & Kate Plus 8 star also claimed that his mother did not want him to tell others about what was "going on at home."

"She caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out," Collin continued.

Soon after Jon Gosselin filed for custody of his son in November 2018, Collin moved in with his father. Jon's request for custody came after Collin was placed in the Fairmount Behavioral Health Institute in 2016 for what Kate called "special needs."

"He needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things," Kate said in an interview with People at time. "This has been a struggle we've had for a very long time, and it's one I've dealt with on my own. I've felt very alone in this. By the same token, it's not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted."

In 2018, Jon removed Collin from the facility after the teen wrote his father a hand-written letter in crayon, where he begged to be released. Collin also noted in the new episode that he hasn't spoken to six of his siblings since 2016, aside from sister Hannah.

"Being in an institution, it took a toll on me mentally," Collin said in the new docuseries. "It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn't have anybody else. I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost."

Hannah, the only other of the eight Gosselin siblings who lives with Jon, supported Collin's claim that he was treated differently by their mother than the rest of the siblings.

"He would be separated from us," his twin sister said to Vice. "He would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us."

Representatives for Kate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

