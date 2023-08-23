Jon Gosselin Says He Hasn’t Talked to Twins Mady and Cara in ‘Over a Decade’

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Jon Gosselin is opening up about what he would say to his children — some of whom he hasn't seen in over 10 years.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosselin shared that although two of his six kids, Collin and Hannah, live with him, he hasn't seen his 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara for "over a decade."

"I haven't talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don't even know, over a decade," Gosselin told the outlet. "And then I haven't talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years."

Gosselin shares eight children with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin: 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah and twins Mady and Cara.

The Gosselins, as well as their TLC series, were recently the subject of Vice's The Dark Side of the 2000s. In the series, Collin claimed that Kate was "abusive" and placed him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her behavior.

At the time, Kate responded by saying that her son had a "distorted perception of reality" and was a "very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help."

"His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us," she noted.

Mady also made claims against Collin via Instagram back in July, writing that he had "physically threatened" her and "every member of my immediate family."

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote in an Instagram Story. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)."

According to the father of eight, much of the reason he hasn't seen six of his children in so long is because of these allegations against Collin. Gosselin said he was "heartbroken" and claimed that Kate was the one behind the allegations.

"Well, I was heartbroken when Mady came out with what she said about Collin only because she hasn't seen him either. So how can you say these things about your brother? And where did that come from?" Gosselin said.

"We all know where it came from, it came from Kate. Exactly Kate's words," he alleged.

Gosselin also said he would tell his daughter that he loves her, and pleaded with her not to make further allegations against Collin.

"My message for Mady is: I still love my daughter. I mean, she's my daughter. But please don't talk anything negative about a sibling you haven't seen in over seven, eight years and he hasn't done anything to you, and you should treat people the way you want to be treated," he shared.

Gosselin also said that he had "tried to reach out to [his children] and it has failed numerous times," and that the estrangement is more complicated than simply not wanting to see each other.

"It doesn't work the way you think it would work," he said. "So until my other kids figure that out... [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can't do anything else."