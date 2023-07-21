Jon Gosselin Responds to Ex Kate Gosselin’s Statement Regarding Son’s ‘Distorted Perception of Reality’

Shortly after Kate Gosselin responded to her son Collin's allegations of abuse against her, Jon Gosselin was quick to come to their son's defense.

In a statement obtained by The Messenger, the former Jon & Kate Plus Eight star accused his ex-wife of posting "cruel" and "false allegations" against Collin as a "way to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him."

Earlier this week, Collin opened up about the alleged mistreatment he experienced from his mom during an episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus," in which he claimed she placed him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her "abusive" behavior.

Kate responded to her son's allegations in statement to PEOPLE on Friday, refuting Collin's claims, saying he was placed in a facility for the "safety of his own well-being" as well as "the well-being of his brothers and sisters."

Kate Gosselin Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The mom of eight claimed that her son has a "distorted perception of reality" and, throughout her care of him, she allegedly followed the guidance of a pediatric psychiatrist and his team of specialists.

In response, Jon said through his rep, "True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public. Collin had to be cleared by the marines with a full background check including mental, physical and medical clearance through the U.S. Marine corp. The government's full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth."

Jon, who was awarded sole custody of Collin in 2018, pointed out that Kate has not seen Collin since 6th grade and "is unable to control her abusive words towards him."

Jon and Collin Gosselin Jon Gosselin/Instagram

He concluded: "At this point Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callous lies."

Earlier this week, Collin's sister Mady accused Collin of "physical violence and hate speech."

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," Mady wrote in an Instagram Story.

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s), who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year)," she continued. "Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior towards others based in their racial identity, gender identity, or religion beliefs to be in my life."

"Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private."