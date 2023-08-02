Jon Gosselin has found love with his girlfriend of two years, Stephanie Lebo.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star and his lady love opened up about their relationship in a new interview published Tuesday, revealing how they met, what makes their romance so different from their previous relationships and more.
"We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean’s house," Gosselin told The Sun. "It was a hillbilly thing, we let fireworks off, it was fun. I had been single for a few months after Colleen [Conrad] and I broke up.”
Lebo went on to say that the now-couple continued the conversation after they were tagged in an Instagram post from the event. "And basically that was it – we started DMing each other and after that we just never stopped talking," she added.
Admitting that she knew who Gosselin was because of his reality star fame, Lebo noted that "it didn't phase" her and she "never treated him any different."
“We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits," the former TLC personality explained. "Plus all our friends are the same people, instead of ‘your friends’ and 'my friends.'"
Gosselin also reflected on how his past relationships differed from his romance with Lebo, telling the outlet, "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, 'Screw you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."
The DJ was previously married to Kate Gosselin, with whom he starred on Jon & Kate Plus 8. The couple wed in 1999 but split ten years later. They share twin daughters Cara and Mady, both 22, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden and Leah, all of whom turned 19 in May.
