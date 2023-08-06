Colleen Conrad, the ex-girlfriend of Jon Gosselin, is coming to Collin Gosselin's defense amid claims the teen is a "very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help."

On Friday, Conrad — who dated Jon for nearly seven years before their split in 2021 — took to Instagram to praise Collin's character.

"I recently learned of derogatory statements made about Collin Gosselin and felt compelled to defend him," Conrad wrote alongside a series of photos with Collin taken over the years. "These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12."

"Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he's unable to defend himself."

Conrad revealed that the teen lived with her until he turned 18, despite the fact that her and Jon split in 2021.

"I saw him every day," she wrote. "He thrived and was always kind and respectful. He never talked back to me. He was never violent and is far from being considered dangerous. He is there for me when I need him, even bringing me white roses every time he visits."

After listing Collin's many accomplishments, Conrad said the teen "never gave up," despite the odds.

"Collin's dream to join the Marines seemed impossible given his background, but he never gave up," she wrote. "He went off all medication two years ago and continued to thrive in school and working jobs. He sought private psychiatric evaluations as an adult that disproved all the previous diagnoses. It was his determination that led him to the Marines, where he's now fulfilling his dream. He wouldn't be there if he hadn't proved those diagnoses wrong."

"He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life," Colleen noted in closing. "Collin will always be part of my family, and I'll support him, no matter what comes our way. That's what family does. The truth about Collin's character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life."

Last month, Collin opened up about the alleged mistreatment he experienced while being raised by his mom, Kate Gosselin.

During an episode of Vice TV's The Dark Side of the 2000s, he claimed that she placed him in a mental health institution because he spoke up about her "abusive" behavior.

Kate responded to her son's allegations in a July 21 statement to PEOPLE, refuting Collin's claim.

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years," she said. "For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs."

The mom of eight claimed that her son has a "distorted perception of reality" and, throughout her care of him, she allegedly followed the guidance of a pediatric psychiatrist and his team of specialists.

"Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help," she added. "His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us."

In response to Kate's statement, Jon's rep told The Messenger, "Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public."