JoJo Siwa Says Her Home Was Burglarized In ‘Very Scary’ Armed Robbery

JoJo Siwa is opening up about an alarming incident that she says took place at her San Fernando, Calif., home.
The YouTube personality and former Nickelodeon star revealed in a series of stories posted via Snapchat that her house has been burglarized. "We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM....," she wrote with a photo of herself giving a thumbs down early Tuesday morning.
Siwa continued, "It was an armed robbery, which is very scary."
Staying optimistic, she shared some "good news," writing, "No one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed. I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me."
- Four Teens Face Charges in Chicago Cop’s Murder During Home Robbery
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While Missing
- Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be with ‘Incredible’ Husband Sam Asghari
- EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Departure, Ryan Seacrest Is Hoping for a Cooking Show Next: ‘I’m Very Interested’
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach’s Father Dead at 57 After Brain Aneurysm
The Dancing with the Stars alum said she had a "REALLLLLY long night" after contacting her security and the Los Angeles Police Department.
She said that she had trouble sleeping after being on the phone for two hours and "just laying there thinking."
After warning fans that she'd be posting a "terrifying" photo, she shared an image of a room that had been ransacked and noted that she saw the aftermath of the robbery while on FaceTime from Seattle, "confirming my dad didn't leave his room looking like this."
Siwa then posted security footage of two people, each holding multiple bags, running down a spiral staircase and out of the door.
"This makes me sick to watch," the Dance Moms star added.
She told her followers, "Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."
LAPD was reportedly alerted to Siwa's home after getting a call from an alarm company, per TMZ. When officers got to the scene, a door was open and the alleged suspects were gone. No one was home at the time.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment