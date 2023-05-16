The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    JoJo Siwa Says Her Home Was Burglarized In ‘Very Scary’ Armed Robbery

    "This makes me sick to watch," the YouTube star wrote over surveillance footage of two apparent burglars in her home

    Charmaine Patterson
    Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

    JoJo Siwa is opening up about an alarming incident that she says took place at her San Fernando, Calif., home.

    The YouTube personality and former Nickelodeon star revealed in a series of stories posted via Snapchat that her house has been burglarized. "We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM....," she wrote with a photo of herself giving a thumbs down early Tuesday morning.

    Siwa continued, "It was an armed robbery, which is very scary."

    Staying optimistic, she shared some "good news," writing, "No one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed. I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me."

    The Dancing with the Stars alum said she had a "REALLLLLY long night" after contacting her security and the Los Angeles Police Department.

    She said that she had trouble sleeping after being on the phone for two hours and "just laying there thinking."

    After warning fans that she'd be posting a "terrifying" photo, she shared an image of a room that had been ransacked and noted that she saw the aftermath of the robbery while on FaceTime from Seattle, "confirming my dad didn't leave his room looking like this."

    Siwa then posted security footage of two people, each holding multiple bags, running down a spiral staircase and out of the door.

    "This makes me sick to watch," the Dance Moms star added.

    She told her followers, "Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight. Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."

    LAPD was reportedly alerted to Siwa's home after getting a call from an alarm company, per TMZ. When officers got to the scene, a door was open and the alleged suspects were gone. No one was home at the time.

