A year later, and JoJo Siwa still doesn't regret calling out Candace Cameron Bure.

The Dancing with the Stars runner-up first made waves in a since-deleted TikTok in July of last year where she called the Fuller House star the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met. Siwa later shared that Bure had refused to take a photo with her at an event when she was around 11 years old. The pair eventually squashed their beef, and things simmered down between the two for a few months.

"I actually had a little bit of [a thought] like, 'Ah I shouldn't have posted that,'" she told Nick Viall during Thursday's episode of the Viall Files podcast. "She didn't need that, I didn't need that, so let's learn the lesson for next time."

However, Siwa told the former Bachelor that things changed after the Full House star spoke out about how her Christmas films on the Great American Family channel would "keep traditional marriage at the core" during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in November. The Dance Moms alum responded on Instagram at the time, calling her comments "rude and hurtful" to a "whole community" of people.

"She wanted to do a movie about that to put down LGBTQIA [people], and that she was specifically going to make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA [people]," Siwa told Viall. "When you're doing it out of spite to say that, 'Too much is about LGBTQIA [people] and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you're not traditional,' that got to me a little bit."

She continued: "I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting. I'm okay with calling her out in the way that I did. For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do [with] LGBTQIA+... that's my people. And I have to stand up for my people."

After her WSJ article made the rounds, the DWTS 2nd runner-up clarified her comments through her rep in a statement to Page Six.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," Bure's team shared at the time. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised."