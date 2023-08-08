Johnny Manziel was a college football folk hero during his time at Texas A&M, which allegedly allowed him to cut some very important corners. In Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football, which is available to stream now, Manziel's former agent Erik Burkhardt detailed the arduous process of getting Manziel ready for the 2014 NFL Draft. Burkhardt alleged that it involved breaking his client's most destructive habits he learned during his two years in College Station.

"For somebody to take your f–-ed up ass in the first round," Burkhardt recalls telling Manziel, "here’s what this strategy is going to look like."

Two months before the NFL Combine, during which college players perform in front of prospective NFL coaches, general managers and scouts, Burkhardt laid it all out.

"We’re doing no PR," he said of the plan. "The only thing coming out of your socials is you sweating and working your ass off. You need to gain some weight, learn the game, no drinking."

Everything was going according to plan until a week before the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, when Manziel said he "just broke" at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

"I didn’t know, going into Indy," Manziel said in the documentary, "if I was really gonna be able to pass a drug test."

Burkhardt recalls Manziel telling him at the time, "I'm gonna chug a gallon of f–-ing water. I'll piss this sh– out. Trust me. I've been passing these tests at A&M for a while."

However, Manziel's use of the word "passing" came with a huge asterisk, as Burkhardt explained, "I come to find out on my own it was their, like, fourth-string backup quarterback that was pissing for him at A&M."

Johnny Manziel in 'Untold: Johnny Football.' Netflix

Once in Indianapolis, Burkhardt and Manziel immediately went to work to make sure Manziel would test negative once an official drug test was administered.

"We're holding his piss up in the bathroom of my hotel room and it's a little ambiguous," Burkhardt recalled. "Johnny's just crushing liquids. We take our second one. It's a little lighter. So he's like 'Ha ha ha! We got this sh–!'"

Manziel would go on to pass his Combine drug test and eventually get drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Untold: Johnny Football is available to stream on Netflix.