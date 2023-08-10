Johnny Manziel Has a ‘Deep Hatred Against the NCAA’ In Reflecting Back on Money Controversies at Texas A&M
In Netflix's 'Untold: Johnny Football,' the polarizing Heisman Trophy winner aired his continued grievances over the NCAA's former policies -- and how he managed to skirt the system
Before the NCAA adopted its new name, image and likeness rules, there was Johnny Manziel aka Johnny Football. When the Texas A&M quarterback was making his miraculous run to the Heisman Trophy, things were very different in the world of college sports – particularly the way in which superstar athletes were allowed to profit off their success.
"In 2012, the NCAA was basically set up to make sure there was a level playing field in college football," former A&M offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury explained in Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football. "There was no marketing deals, there's no advertising deals. You couldn’t make money off your likeness or image, none of that."
During A&M's 11-2 season, which included a win over then-No. 1 team Alabama, Johnny Football (aka Manziel) became a hero in College Station.
"I don't know if there's been a more impactful athlete for a university than Johnny Football and Texas A&M," journalist Billy Liucci argued in Untold. "Everybody was along for the ride and benefiting. And that's just a fact."
Everybody, of course, except Manziel himself. Despite the university raking in more than $740 million in donations, jersey sales nearing $60k and the school fundraising for a new stadium on the back of his success, Manziel never saw a penny.
"There were two times throughout the season where I had to sign hundreds and hundreds of autographs," Manziel said in the doc. "We had them all lined out from all of our donors. This is where I see a little bit behind-the-scenes of what they were doing through that year for donations and building a new stadium."
Ultimately, Manziel said he was "just tired of not having any money" and those frustrations still linger today, as he admitted, "I have a deep hatred against the NCAA."
So Manziel decided to take things into his own hands when his collegiate career was at its peak, which started when he flew to Miami for the 2013 BCS National Championship Game.
"This guy comes up to me and he's like, 'Hey, I've got some money for you if you want to sign,'" Manziel explained. "I just blew the guy off a little bit and he's like, 'I've got $3,000 for you to sign.' I remember taking my headphones off and turning around and looking at this guy like, 'Where are we going?'"
That fateful meeting led to Manziel crossing paths with another autograph seeker, this one who gave Manziel $30k for signing a bunch of memorabilia at Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel. Eventually, Manziel and manager Nate Fitch turned it into a business, which involved monthly trips to Florida.
"For a 19-year-old kid to have about 100 grand stuffed under your bed," Manziel said, "it was awesome."
Of course, the party ended once the NCAA got whiff of what was going on – but all told, Manziel nearly got away scot-free. Despite a concocted ruse that involved tall tales of Manziel's inherited family wealth to explain his flashy lifestyle, an investigation into Manziel's autograph sessions was opened, which resulted in him being suspended for the first half of Texas A&M's 2013 season opener against Rice.
After the suspension was over, Fitch said, "We went right back to signing autographs."
Untold: Johnny Football is available to stream on Netflix.
