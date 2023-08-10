Johnny Hardwick, ‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor, Dead at 64 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Johnny Hardwick, ‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor, Dead at 64

Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble on over 250 episodes of the beloved animated comedy, was reportedly found dead Tuesday

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill, creator and exec. producer Mike Judge as Hank Hill, guest voice David Herman, Johnny Hardwick as Dale, and (front row L-R:) Lauren Tom as Mihn, Brittany Murphy as LuAnne, Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble, Toby Huss as Cotton/Kahn and guest voice Tom Petty as Lucky celebrate the 200th episode of “King of the Hill” in Century City, CA on April 8, 2005 Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Johnny Hardwick, best known for voicing Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, has died. He was 64.

Hardwick was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, after law enforcement were sent on a welfare check, according to TMZ.

The news was confirmed by the Austin coroner's office, per Deadline. Foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick voiced Gribble, the friend of Hank Hill, on over 250 episodes of the animated comedy from 1997 to 2010.

Read More

As a producer on King of the Hill, Hardwick won an Emmy in 1999 for Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less). He and the show were also nominated in 2001 and 2002.

In the time since, Hardwick was active on his YouTube channel, which has over 14,000 subscribers.

His most recent video, posted one year ago, featured him singing The Beatles' "Let It Be" as Dale Gribble.

After news of his death broke, fans began to pay tribute to Hardwick on social media.

"Dale Gribble is such a funny, livewire character but there's so much vulnerability and warmth that Johnny Hardwick brought," one wrote. "Dale seems like a genuinely good man and good father despite being a total nut."

Another wrote, "Gutted to hear about the passing of Johnny Hardwick. Dale Gribble absolutely stole any scene on KOTH that he was the focus of. Undeniably he was the funniest character on the show, and part of that came from Hardwick's voice performance. He will be missed."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.