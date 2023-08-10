Johnny Hardwick, ‘King of the Hill’ Voice Actor, Dead at 64

Johnny Hardwick, best known for voicing Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, has died. He was 64.
Hardwick was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, after law enforcement were sent on a welfare check, according to TMZ.
The news was confirmed by the Austin coroner's office, per Deadline. Foul play is not suspected.
Hardwick voiced Gribble, the friend of Hank Hill, on over 250 episodes of the animated comedy from 1997 to 2010.
As a producer on King of the Hill, Hardwick won an Emmy in 1999 for Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less). He and the show were also nominated in 2001 and 2002.
In the time since, Hardwick was active on his YouTube channel, which has over 14,000 subscribers.
His most recent video, posted one year ago, featured him singing The Beatles' "Let It Be" as Dale Gribble.
After news of his death broke, fans began to pay tribute to Hardwick on social media.
"Dale Gribble is such a funny, livewire character but there's so much vulnerability and warmth that Johnny Hardwick brought," one wrote. "Dale seems like a genuinely good man and good father despite being a total nut."
Another wrote, "Gutted to hear about the passing of Johnny Hardwick. Dale Gribble absolutely stole any scene on KOTH that he was the focus of. Undeniably he was the funniest character on the show, and part of that came from Hardwick's voice performance. He will be missed."
