Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Recounts ‘Confronting’ Amber Heard in Defamation Trial

Camille Vasquez shared her reflections on the intense moments she experienced while representing Johnny Depp in his widely publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

During an interview with Hispanic Executive, Vasquez detailed how the trial gave her the opportunity to advocate for her friend, Johnny Depp, through her often heated and contentious cross-examination of Heard.

"This goes back to being an advocate and being a friend," said Vasquez. "I had the opportunity to confront someone that had committed so many wrongs toward my client, and I was able to be his voice in that moment."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

She continued, "It was a chance to demonstrate all the inconsistencies in [Heard's] testimony and reveal who the real bad actor was. It was something I will never forget, and I thank Johnny for trusting me to do it."

The widely publicized trial, broadcasted publicly and extensively covered by TV networks and social platforms, catapulted Vasquez into household recognition.

"This sounds cliché, but you do have to understand that these are still real people with problems," the attorney said. "Some of them might seem bigger or more expensive, but they are still problems that affect a person, the human being, the same way that they affect you."

Reflecting on her initial meeting with Depp, Vasquez recalled how she was invited to Los Angeles to meet The Pirates of the Caribbean star. "I believe the reason we connected so well was that I wasn't really familiar with his work," she said. "I still haven't seen, probably, most of his films. Not that I'm not a fan, but I just wasn't a super fan."

Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse after the verdict was announced on June 1, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages after a jury determined that Heard had harmed his reputation in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote. While Depp was not named in the op-ed, which discussed domestic abuse, the jury found in his favor on all counts, awarding him $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10,350,000 due to Virginia's statutory punitive damages cap of $350,000). The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.

In December, Heard explained why she made the "very difficult decision" to settle the case and not appeal the verdict, saying in part, "This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."