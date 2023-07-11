Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Recounts ‘Confronting’ Amber Heard in Defamation Trial - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Recounts ‘Confronting’ Amber Heard in Defamation Trial

"I had the opportunity to confront someone that had committed so many wrongs toward my client," Vasquez said about her heated exchanges with Amber Heard

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez makes a statement outside the Fairfax County Courthouse_on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Camille Vasquez shared her reflections on the intense moments she experienced while representing Johnny Depp in his widely publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

During an interview with Hispanic Executive, Vasquez detailed how the trial gave her the opportunity to advocate for her friend, Johnny Depp, through her often heated and contentious cross-examination of Heard.

"This goes back to being an advocate and being a friend," said Vasquez. "I had the opportunity to confront someone that had committed so many wrongs toward my client, and I was able to be his voice in that moment."

Amber Heard attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California.; Johnny Depp attends the European premiere of &quot;Alice Through The Looking Glass&quot; at Odeon Leicester Square on May 10, 2016 in London, England.
Amber Heard and Johnny DeppNeilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Read More

She continued, "It was a chance to demonstrate all the inconsistencies in [Heard's] testimony and reveal who the real bad actor was. It was something I will never forget, and I thank Johnny for trusting me to do it."

The widely publicized trial, broadcasted publicly and extensively covered by TV networks and social platforms, catapulted Vasquez into household recognition.

"This sounds cliché, but you do have to understand that these are still real people with problems," the attorney said. "Some of them might seem bigger or more expensive, but they are still problems that affect a person, the human being, the same way that they affect you."

Reflecting on her initial meeting with Depp, Vasquez recalled how she was invited to Los Angeles to meet The Pirates of the Caribbean star. "I believe the reason we connected so well was that I wasn't really familiar with his work," she said. "I still haven't seen, probably, most of his films. Not that I'm not a fan, but I just wasn't a super fan."

Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse after the verdict announced_on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case awarded Depp $15 million in damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.
Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse after the verdict was announced on June 1, 2022, in Fairfax, VirginiaCliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages after a jury determined that Heard had harmed his reputation in a Washington Post op-ed she wrote. While Depp was not named in the op-ed, which discussed domestic abuse, the jury found in his favor on all counts, awarding him $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10,350,000 due to Virginia's statutory punitive damages cap of $350,000). The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.

In December, Heard explained why she made the "very difficult decision" to settle the case and not appeal the verdict, saying in part, "This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

