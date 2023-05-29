Johnny Depp’s Band Postpones Tour Dates After He Suffers Ankle Injury

The Hollywood Vampires have postponed a series of concerts after frontman Johnny Depp sustained an ankle injury.

Depp expressed disappointment over the three shows being pushed back via social media on Monday.

"My Dear Friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!!" he wrote in a lengthy message on his Instagram Story.

He went on to share details of his injury, adding, "It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better."

The actor and rock star shared that "Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment, and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!!"

He concluded, "Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect... J.D. x"

At the end of his statement, he noted that the new dates of the band's Boston, Manchester, and Bethel dates have been rescheduled for July 28, July 29 and July 30 respectively.

The group, which includes Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen, announced the three now-postponed dates in April.

The Hollywood Vampires also addressed the dates via the band's Instagram on Monday.

"He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe," they wrote in part.