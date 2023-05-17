Johnny Depp Shows Up Over 40 Minutes Late to Cannes Press Conference: Reports

After receiving a hero's welcome on the freshly rolled-out red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, Johnny Depp screened his opening night premiere, Jeanne du Barry, to a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Depp, making his first major public appearance since settling his legal disputes and acrimonious divorce from his ex-wife, Amber Heard, appeared at a press conference for the film — however, he almost didn't make it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Depp was over 40 minutes late to the press event and missed the photo call ahead of the conference.

A source told Variety that Depp was stuck in traffic, which led to the event being delayed for 27 minutes and starting without him.

During the remainder of the conference, Depp addressed his recent absence from Hollywood.

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You'd have to not have a pulse to feel like, 'No. None of this is happening. It's a weird joke,'" he said, per Variety. "When you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted."

He added, "I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about Hollywood. It's a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can't. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best."

The decision to open the festival with Jeanne du Barry has been criticized given the controversies surrounding Depp and his director/co-star Maïwenn, who plays the titular mistress to Depp's King Louis XV in the film. The Hollywood Reporter senior film editor Rebecca Keegan tweeted a photo of a flyer she reports is being distributed in some French theaters recounting the domestic violence allegations against Depp and the lengthy legal battle between him and Heard.

Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux defended the decision to include the film, saying in an interview with Variety, "If Johnny Depp had been banned from working, it would have been different, but that's not the case. We only know one thing, it's the justice system, and I think he won the legal case. But the movie isn't about Johnny Depp."

As covered extensively in one of the most-watched trials in recent memory, a Fairfax County, Va., jury found that Depp's ex-wife Heard defamed him in a Washington Post op-ed. While Depp was not named in the op-ed, which discussed domestic abuse, the jury found in his favor on all counts, awarding him $15 million in damages (later reduced to $10,350,000 due to Virginia's statutory punitive damages cap of $350,000). The jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her defamation countersuit.

Depp's warm reception on the red carpet and in the theater on Tuesday could mark a turning point in his comeback chances. "Johnny is thrilled to return to the Palais to open this year's festival but is even more excited to be back in Cannes with such a spectacular and nuanced film," a source close to Depp previously told The Messenger. "He's looking forward to seeing everyone on the Croisette this week to showcase a project that's very close to his heart."

Still, Depp is not the film's only star to have faced controversy of late. Director Maïwenn faced allegations that she grabbed journalist Edwy Plenel's head and spit on him while he was eating at a Paris restaurant. Plenel had reported on sexual abuse allegations against Maïwenn's ex-husband, filmmaker Luc Besson, and accused the director of being a critic of the #MeToo movement.

(L to R) Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Director Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Maïwenn appeared to admit to the incident in a French TV appearance., saying, "Do I confirm that I assaulted him? Yes. I'll speak about it when I'm ready." She added, "I'm very anxious about the release of my film."

On Tuesday, Depp did a brief interview with a French journalist on the red carpet and spoke highly of his director, calling her "mighty" and saying he "thought she did a beautiful job on set."

In addition to Jeanne du Barry's premiere, sales will open at the Cannes market for Depp's first directorial endeavor in 25 years, Modi. Following the life of famed Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani (played by Riccardo Scamarcio), the film also stars Al Pacino and begins filming in the fall.