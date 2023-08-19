Johnny Depp Reacts to Alice Cooper’s Idea to Remake ‘War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard - The Messenger
Johnny Depp Reacts to Alice Cooper's Idea to Remake 'War of the Roses' with Amber Heard

The rocker and actor are part of The Hollywood Vampires band alongside Aerosmith's Joe Perry

The Messenger Staff
Heard and Depp are focusing on the next phase of their lives and careers (Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Alice Cooper may have missed his calling as a Hollywood producer and casting director. The legendary rocker recently shared he pitched a compelling idea to his bandmate Johnny Depp.

Discussing Depp's famously caustic divorce and defamation trial with ex Amber Heard, Cooper told The Times: "We have never talked about their situation except once. I said, 'I have a great idea. You and Amber do a remake of The War of the Roses. Who wouldn’t go and see that?'"

The 1989 dark comedy featured Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner playing a wealthy married couple whose vicious split creates mutually assured destruction to their home and their lives.

Depp and Heard are currently the subject of a Netflix documentary that revisits every sordid twist and turn in their highly-publicized legal battle.

Depp's response to Cooper's idea? The actor "laughed," said Cooper. "Then it was, 'What songs are we doing?' Johnny is a good guitarist and in a way he would have been happiest doing that, playing side of stage in a band and not having to deal with the level of attention he gets. He just happens to be a really good actor. He has never seen a single one of his movies."

Depp and Cooper are part of The Hollywood Vampires, which includes Aerosmith's Joe Perry and has had guests like Paul McCartney sit in.

They are "the world's most expensive bar band," Cooper joked.

