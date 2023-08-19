Alice Cooper may have missed his calling as a Hollywood producer and casting director. The legendary rocker recently shared he pitched a compelling idea to his bandmate Johnny Depp.
Discussing Depp's famously caustic divorce and defamation trial with ex Amber Heard, Cooper told The Times: "We have never talked about their situation except once. I said, 'I have a great idea. You and Amber do a remake of The War of the Roses. Who wouldn’t go and see that?'"
The 1989 dark comedy featured Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner playing a wealthy married couple whose vicious split creates mutually assured destruction to their home and their lives.
Depp and Heard are currently the subject of a Netflix documentary that revisits every sordid twist and turn in their highly-publicized legal battle.
Depp's response to Cooper's idea? The actor "laughed," said Cooper. "Then it was, 'What songs are we doing?' Johnny is a good guitarist and in a way he would have been happiest doing that, playing side of stage in a band and not having to deal with the level of attention he gets. He just happens to be a really good actor. He has never seen a single one of his movies."
Depp and Cooper are part of The Hollywood Vampires, which includes Aerosmith's Joe Perry and has had guests like Paul McCartney sit in.
- Documentary on Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Sets Release Date on Netflix
- Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement in Defamation Case
- Controversy to Cannes: Johnny Depp’s Return Highlights Contrasting Careers with Amber Heard
- Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Recounts ‘Confronting’ Amber Heard in Defamation Trial
- Alice Cooper Details How He Stopped Addiction from ‘Killing’ Him
- Amber Heard Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial at Taormina Film Festival
They are "the world's most expensive bar band," Cooper joked.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66Entertainment
- Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Selling Michael K. Williams Deadly Fentanyl-Laced DrugsEntertainment
- Prince William Apologizes for Not Attending Women’s World Cup Final in Video MessageEntertainment
- Stalker Who Repeatedly Showed Up at Anderson Cooper’s Door Sentenced to 30 Days in JailEntertainment
- Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las VegasEntertainment
- NASCAR Champion Tony ‘Smoke’ Stewart Mourns Teammate Ashlea Albertson After Road Rage AccidentEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Sets an Unusual New Box Office RecordEntertainment
- Quavo Releases First Album Since Migos Bandmate and Nephew Takeoff’s DeathEntertainment
- ‘Barbie Botox’ Beauty Trend Targets This Unexpected Body PartEntertainment
- Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Video of Herself at 25: ‘No Surgery’Entertainment
- Paul McCartney Weighs in on Dolly Parton’s Cover of ‘Let it Be’Entertainment
- See Your Favorite A-List Actors at Work Despite Ongoing StrikeEntertainment